America’s childcare numbers don’t add up, and that has a major economic impact.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about a math problem: There are about 36,000 children under age 5 in Monterey County, but only about 10,000 daycare spots available. So something has to give.

Every family situation is different, but a lot of what gives is parents or grandparents—most often women—pursuing a career. Instead of going to work, they stay home to care for young children because there is simply no other option.

This math problem is ironic, given that there is also a labor shortage—something that’s been a years-long struggle for agriculture, Monterey County’s largest industry, and increasingly is a challenge for the hospitality industry, Monterey County’s second-largest.

This discrepancy came up on Tuesday when officials from First 5 Monterey County, which advocates for child care for ages 0-5, presented their annual report to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors.

“The pandemic highlighted for many of us what the early childhood field have known for years: That childcare is an essential service, and early childhood educators, the ones who look after our little ones, are essential workers also,” said Nina Alcaraz, director of policy, advocacy, and communications at First 5. “They are critical for our economy to thrive because we need childcare to enable our workforce to return to work.”

This idea, of thinking about childcare as a critical component of any economic development plan, is gaining traction. In President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Plan, it was described as critical infrastructure. The challenge going forward will be to see whether we take the steps needed to build that infrastructure.

One big problem is pay, Alcaraz says. Just the other day, when she was dropping off her own son at daycare, she saw a job posting—they are hiring, starting at $16/hour. Alcaraz also happened to stop by In-N-Out, and saw a help wanted sign there too, starting at $17/hour.

Will you join us? As a regular reader of the Monterey County Weekly and Monterey County NOW you have no doubt realized that the economic model of journalism has changed radically. In today’s media landscape, direct financial support from readers is the new normal, as the world of advertising has transformed. Join us to help hit our target of 500 new Insiders by March 31. Join over 2500 of your neighbors and contribute today an amount that works best for you. Every little bit helps, and together we can make a positive impact in and for Monterey County. Thanks in advance for your consideration and support. Erik Cushman, Publisher

JOIN NOW

“Eighty-five percent brain development happens by age 4,” Alcaraz says. “This population is really helping to shape what our world is going to look like 10, 15, 20 years down the line. There’s a high standard of what we want, but we’re not paying them for the standard we want them to live up to.”

Alcaraz experienced the child care worker shortage first-hand, after she had a baby a year ago. Thanks to family support and maternity and paternity leave policies, her family was able to get to this point. But she was on multiple waiting lists until her son was able to enroll just two weeks ago. If that didn’t work out, she says, “I would have had to stop working to take care of my child. That’s true for so many women.”

I tuned in this morning to a virtual session about successful women in today’s business world, hosted by the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership. Multiple speakers, like United Way Monterey County CEO Katy Castagna and Dominican Hospital President/CEO Nanette Mickiewicz, spoke about how they were able to advance their careers while also raising a family thanks to supportive husbands. Not every family has that same model, but they are examples that show childcare is critical to women’s success, wherever that care comes from. And meanwhile, the pandemic recession has been labeled a “she-cession” for its disproportionate impact on women.

To Alcaraz, the missing link that would solve so many problems is obvious: “If we want to make a dent on labor shortages, how do we get our women in the workforce? That is a huge talent pool that we’re losing.” At least one of the answers is better childcare infrastructure.

Read full newsletter here.