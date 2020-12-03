America’s Last Hometown reckons with an ugly past--and an ugly present.
Good afternoon.
Mary Duan here. By a check of the calendar, it’s not Groundhog Day, but still, I’m wondering, why Pacific Grove is re-living the same experience it went through earlier this year, involving many of the same characters and beliefs from earlier this year.
The question comes because over the weekend, Weekly reporter Pam Marino and I received emails and text messages, with screenshots included, taken from an account on the social media platform Parler. Among the screenshots: A sign reading “Fuck Black Lives Matter.”
The screenshots came from a Parler account linked to a Pacific Grove police officer who was placed on administrative leave in June while an outside investigator looked into whether the anti-government, militia-affiliated bumper stickers on his personal car (which was parked on city property) represented his true beliefs—and how they impacted his ability to serve and protect all of the citizens of America’s Last Hometown. The officer was cleared of wrongdoing (at an investigative cost of $23,000 or so) and was back on the job.
Now comes the Parler account. At the time we initially wrote about it, we couldn’t be sure the account was his. But we’ve since learned that when the account was registered, the account holder was required to show government-issued identification and send a live shot of himself blinking. And his supporters now say it’s his.
About an hour after I contacted Police Chief Cathy Madalone on Nov. 29 to ask if she was aware of the postings, the Parler account was taken down. The next day, Madalone called a press conference to announce that, once again, the officer has been placed on administrative leave and the city will be funding another investigation.
My initial thought upon seeing the screenshots: “Can this guy really be this dumb?” But as speaker after speaker at the Dec. 2 Pacific Grove City Council meeting said, the city should have known who this officer was and what his belief system represented after the first time around. And many said this was not a one-off, and that Pacific Grove’s dark history—deed restrictions banning people of color, for example, and other instances of racist behavior—was simply and finally more out in the open. And it was time to stop looking away.
The PGPD has policies in place regarding “prohibited speech, expression and conduct.” It can be found in section 1018 of the department manual, available online, but in general, it states that prohibited expression includes, “Speech or expression that, while not made pursuant to an official duty, is significantly linked to, or related to, the Pacific Grove Police Department and tends to compromise or damage the mission, function, reputation or professionalism” of the department.
Mayor Bill Peake was pretty direct in telling the public that the City Council could play no role in the investigation—and 27 out of 28 speakers took their time to say that wasn’t good enough. But what the council can do is play a role in figuring out how the city can offload its tarnished reputation and find meaningful change, where Black and brown residents aren’t worried about every encounter with the police. Councilmember Jenny McAdams has made a proposal that the city undertake a diversity and equity assessment of the city’s policies and programs; after much discussion at the meeting, the council voted unanimously to join the group Government Alliance on Race and Equity. And they also adopted a resolution called “Equity Framework for Governance.”
The next step, also by unanimous vote: McAdams will create a working group to determine how a task force will be formed and how long it should exist, among other issues. Within 120 days, McAdams will report back to the council.
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.