Amid a search for justice, the biggest theme is loss.

Sara Rubin here, reflecting on the heartache that our criminal justice system cannot fill. While it is designed to hold perpetrators to account and offer justice—punishment in exchange for wrongdoing—it does not promise to undo the wrong.
That was the theme of an emotional sentencing hearing Wednesday, Dec. 7. Monterey County Superior Court Judge Pamela Butler prefaced her remarks by making that point. Reflecting on her 25 years in criminal law, Butler said: “Each year, it becomes more and more obvious to me that you can’t make sense of everything.
“Nothing that happens here today is ever going to bring Rosie back.”
Butler was speaking to a packed courtroom with about 30 friends and family members of Rosie Figueroa, who was killed in a car crash in 2019 when she was 39 years old. The details of that night haunt her mother, Sylvia Figueroa, and her brother, Socrates Figueroa. Each of them replays events in their mind, wondering how things might have gone differently, even though neither of them did anything wrong.
Socrates tears up, remembering the casualness with which they made a plan that night, Dec. 20, 2019: Sylvia had fallen on her shoulder, and went to the hospital. Because he had to work early the next day, his sister waited for their mom to be discharged and drive her home, even though that was a task that would normally have fallen to him. And then on that drive, on North Davis Road near Acacia Street, the Toyota Camry Rosie was driving was rear-ended by a Mazda 6 going over 75 mph.
“I was in the car with her—she died and I didn’t,” Sylvia says. “I wish it would've been me. It's not fair.”
There were two men in the speeding Mazda 6. One of them, Jacques Clarke, was the defendant who was sentenced on Wednesday in court after pleading guilty to a felony vehicle code violation for failing to render help at the scene of collision. It’s a rather technical charge, and one that applies only because he is the owner of the vehicle in question. Multiple witnesses described an indifferent Clarke who at the scene described his car as the victim of a hit-and-run, and who said there was no need to call the police, that everything was fine—they were disturbed by his nonchalance, given the rolled-over car off the road. There is no doubt that Clarke was drunk that night, but there is doubt about whether he was driving—enough doubt that the Monterey County District Attorney dropped charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter against him.
It’s at once a reminder of the limitations and the virtues of our criminal justice system. It does not always deliver justice, but it delivers closure with verdicts based on proof beyond a reasonable doubt. In this case, for a variety of reasons, prosecutors looked at CHP’s investigation of the crash scene and knew the evidence did not constitute proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
Family and friends persisted in demanding justice for Rosie, and the DA filed the vehicle code charge this year.
Butler sentenced Clarke to one year in county jail, the maximum jail time he could have faced. He has until April 27 to surrender himself to the jail; as an alternative, he can also apply for home confinement. He will also be on felony probation for two years.
The other man in the car with Clarke was Tyrone Moore. The two met that day at a party in Marina. While CHP investigators believed Clarke was the driver and prosecutors never filed against Moore for driving the vehicle, they eventually came to believe CHP got it wrong and that Moore was in fact the driver. Moore’s family and friends continue to insist he was a passenger, and that he was a victim too.
After the crash and negative publicity, both men moved away—Clarke to the Bay Area, Moore to Las Vegas. And in an unrelated tragedy, Moore was killed on a remote desert highway in Nevada earlier this year. Police believe he was the victim of a hit and run, and his family is still pressing for answers.
At Clarke’s sentencing, family members of Moore and Figueroa comforted each other, united in their grief by losing a loved one to a car crash without answers, without justice done. As Moore’s cousin, Kenya Coxx, began to weep during court, an aunt of Rosie’s handed her a box of tissues. The families embraced after the hearing.
For the Figueroas, at least, there was closure. As Chief Assistant District Attorney Berkley Brannon said at the hearing, “This case isn’t about who caused Rosie’s death, so the case didn’t bring justice.”
As Sylvia says, “We were cheated out of justice for my daughter.” But this gives them a chance to heal and move forward.
Socrates describes his sister as “full of joy, full of life.” He and Sylvia both describe her as strong-willed and determined—the kind of person who made things happen for herself.
“When her mind's made up, her mind's made up,” Sylvia says. “She always wanted a baby.”
And she had one—her daughter, Camila. “I didn't get to see her as a mom,” Sylvia says. “She didn't experience more than three years; I wish she would've had that opportunity. I think she would've made a great mom.”
