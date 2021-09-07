Agata Popęda here marvelling over many blessings of Monterey County.
When a mother visits an adult child, the element of stress is a must. My Polish mother visited me last weekend to look around and tell me what she thinks about my new life in Monterey County.
She knows the U.S. a little, and spent some time in the Washington D.C. area, where she developed her opinions—and she has strong opinions—about American summers and American tomatoes. The first are humid; the second don’t ever get ripe. Those being sold at Safeway don’t even taste like tomatoes.
Last weekend, my mother, who hated my apartment in Harlem and was appalled by New York’s “Siberian” winters, told me that she not only approves of me moving to Monterey County, but in fact agrees that I found the best place on earth to live. “You know what, Spain has nothing on Monterey,” she said. “You live in a fairytale.” The Spanish Costa Brava has been, so far, at the top of her “best of” lists.
While many foreigners imagine the U.S. as the streets of New York or LA, few know about rural California—its nature, fruits and veggies, farmers markets, artisan baked goods, redwoods, oaks and meadows. All that would be enough in terms of reasons to live in this area. While my mother had her own experience of abundant rural childhood in the countryside of the Western Poland (and she was surprised to find them here—heirloom tomatoes, fresh herbs, raw honey), she was never exposed to the pleasures of marine life, the ocean competing (and ultimately winning) in the contest for the biggest wonder and the biggest beauty around.
We took a ride on 17-Mile Drive and visited all the impossible-to-miss tourists spots, from Fisherman’s Wharf, through Spanish Bay to Bixby Creek Bridge, where we parked and snapped an obligatory selfie, next to which I had to write the name of “the TV show” (Big Little Lies) in Polish.
We hit the Monterey County Fair, but I was not able to persuade my mother to take a carousel ride. She didn’t like the corn dog, nor the lines. She loved the Monterey Bay Aquarium though, despite the fact I had to drag her there because she “doesn’t do” zoos or museums because there are too many kids. Neither of us had ever been to an aquarium and I realized that for the first time we shared an experience of being stunned together, which turned out to be a good exercise in bonding.
In other words, I’ve never had more fun with my mother as an adult than when she looked at me to see if I saw what she was seeing—a sea turtle passing majestically a couple of inches from our noses. And this other creature? What is it? A fish or a magical hat with a pair of eyes, floating on its own in emerald light? We also made a pledge to never eat smoked mackerel again. They look like such nice fish.
With my mother's visit coming to the end, I feel tired and triumphant. And extremely proud I could show her this most dazzling place on earth that is now my home.
