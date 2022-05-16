An exhibit at CSUMB gathers the artistic work of 10 of the school’s alumni.

Aga Popęda here with a report from a visit to Visual & Public Art Gallery at CSU Monterey Bay. I ventured onto campus to see the gallery’s new Alumni Biennial Exhibition, which will be on display until June 3.

Full disclosure: It’s not the easiest gallery space to find, but it is worth the trouble. CSUMB in Seaside is foremost a campus, so expect elaborate parking rules and some walking across lawns. But the building of the College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences is indeed beautiful and Angelica Muro, an associate professor and the chair at Visual & Public Arts Department, confirms that the public can think of the gallery space on the ground floor as a permanent gallery space, free and open to the public. It opened in 2019, and shortly thereafter closed due to Covid-19—now it’s back and feels brand new.

The current exhibit is the gallery’s third to date, and it gathers work of 10 of the school’s alumni, some of them Muro’s students (she teaches photography and media culture), some of them, like Matthew Floriani, her younger colleagues at CSUMB. Muro has been working for the college since 2010.

The oldest work on display comes from social documentary photographer Lauren Finch (Visual and Public Art major, class of 2014). The photographic series “Fashionable Death” features people wearing memorial T-shirts after the loss of a beloved. In spite of the dark theme, the two pieces from this series that are on display are great, with clever titles that provoke further thinking. A piece titled “Aunt,” for example, in which a young man wears a sweatshirt with a photo of his aunt on it, has an obvious explanation but requires recentering our visual priorities. Finch is now based in the East San Francisco Bay Area. More information can be found on her website.

An interesting investigation into the art of silver gelatin print comes from Whitney Aguiñiga (Photography and Digital Media major, class of 2009), who returned to the area to teach in a local high school after obtaining a master’s in museum studies from Johns Hopkins University. "Creating art for me is an exercise of resistance, a practice in engagement and presence,” Aguiñiga wrote in the artist statement. “The final works are ultimately an invitation."

Muro, who curated the exhibit, made it open for all art media, so the exhibit offers paintings, photography and video, as well as mixed media pieces. “I only wish we had artists from the whole college, not just our department,” she said. “That would be really interesting, to see artists across all the disciplines.”

In her mixed media pieces based on archival pigment print, Ashley Vaughan explores the topic of familial post-colonial identity, the concepts of divinity, femininity, and modern identity within the modern constructs of race, class and gender in the U.S. “I often concentrate on generational connection and am inspired by my ties to those women who came before me,” she wrote. “I use the photograph to explore emotions surrounding my own experience with mental health, and the processing of loss. Typically working in 35mm black and white film, I create dark dreamscapes that focus on the juxtapositions of life.”

And there is more—from artists such as Alison Thomas, an installation artist working mostly with murals and 3D art forms. For the purpose of the exhibit, Thomas built unique constructions from such materials as animal skulls and crystals. She graduated from CSUMB in 2021 with a bachelor’s in Visual & Public Art.

“I highlight the beauty that can be found in the circle of life,” she wrote on one of her pieces, “Decomposition Crystallization,” that is a skull serving as a sort of treasure box. “Decomposition withers, and its symbolic antithesis, crystallization, grows. The beauty is found not only in the beginning or the end, but in the process.”

The exhibit is free and the gallery (CSUMB Building 504, 3050 Divarty Street, Seaside) is open Monday to Thursday from noon-5pm. The Alumni Biennial Exhibition will be on display until June 3—it’s worth a visit.

