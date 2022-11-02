An exhibit of striking daguerreotype images at CSUMB aims to shift people’s negative perceptions of Salinas’ Chinatown.

Celia Jiménez here, remembering the swaying dance of sorts that I performed at CSU Monterey Bay’s Visual and Public Art Gallery on Monday while looking at daguerreotypes—pictures on a copper sheet coated with a silver reflective surface using an antique analog photo process that was popular in the mid-1800s.

The exhibit includes over 20 daguerreotype images captured in Salinas’ Chinatown and it’s called Yo Soy / I Am Chinatown. The university applied for a grant from The Creative Work Fund for the project, a fund that brings artists and nonprofits together to create new art. “It's the first time that they funded work in this region,” says Angelica Muro, chair of the Visual and Public Art department at CSUMB and director of the gallery.

Working in Chinatown was an intentional decision, one that was part of their proposal. “VPA has been doing work in Chinatown Salinas for about 10 years,” Muro says. The department wanted to work with a national or international artist and they chose Binh Danh, a Vietnamese-born photographer based in San Jose who emigrated in the late 70’s after the Vietnam war. He uses traditional analog photographic processes and techniques to capture images that connect with sites, history and identity. In his early contemporary daguerreotype work he narrated the stories, traditions, and legacy of the Vietnamese people and diaspora. Muro says Danh also does similar pictorial narratives in other communities.

At first glance, daguerreotypes look like washed-out images on shiny mirrors—I was able to see my own reflection in them quite clearly. Once I moved closer, and moved around each image, I was able to appreciate their detail: textures, expressions and different shades of gray. “The way that you approach and come to the image and view it is going to be unique for every single person,” Muro says, “[The fact that] they're reflective is part of the concept here and really adds to its conceptual merit.”

Danh and students from CSUMB submerged themselves in the everyday life of Chinatown before the artist took his first photograph. It took a large camera with bellows to photograph people and places. Once he knew what he wanted to photograph, Danh would coat a large shiny plate with chemicals. Then he would take the photo—the timing of which ranges from 30 seconds to five minutes—and immediately develop it. In all, this process is way longer than the click of a button that defines modern photography.

Many of the images are portraits of people who have a connection to Chinatown. They lived on the streets around it, grew up there or are working to revitalize the area or preserve its history. One of them is Wellington Lee, a member of Asian Cultural Experience who lived in Chinatown on Soledad Street.

CSUMB has worked in Chinatown for a decade and Muro says the perception of this neighborhood is plagued with negative narratives. “Part of making this place more accessible, part of getting people to take notice, part of getting resources into the area is to change the perception of what Chinatown is,” Muro says.

The exhibition of Yo Soy / I Am Chinatown will be at VPA Gallery until Friday, Nov. 11. The exhibition has a video that shows the behind-the-scenes of this project, and quotes from the people Danh photographed.

The VPA Gallery is at CSUMB’s College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences, Building 504 (3050 Divarty St.). The gallery is open from noon-4 pm Monday to Friday. For more information visit visualandpublicart.com/vpa-gallery.

