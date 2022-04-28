An extraordinary symposium on youth mental health is coming to Carmel.

Pam Marino here, on the eve of an extraordinary event in Carmel with significant implications for the improvement of youth mental health in all of Monterey County and beyond. “Care in the Crisis: AIM Youth Mental Health’s Scientific Symposium,” is for anyone concerned with youth mental health, from medical experts and providers to parents to those who work with teens and young adults.

The event is extraordinary for a few reasons, beginning with the opening speaker, neuroscientist and psychiatrist Tom Insel, a former director of the National Institute of Mental Health. In 2019 he was appointed as the “Mental Health Czar of California” by Gov. Gavin Newsom. He’s scheduled to deliver a “State of the State” address about mental health in California during the day-long event that also includes presentations on scientific research and a panel of parents sharing how they got help for their children in crisis.

Insel is a big get for AIM, a Carmel-based nonprofit organization founded by hotelier Susan Stilwell in 2014 first as a service project then two years later as an incorporated nonprofit. “It's an important acknowledgement of what Monterey County is doing around mental health,” says AIM Executive Director Lori Butterworth.

Since AIM’s launch, it has distributed more than $4 million toward research into cures, evidence-based treatments and programs that directly help children, teens and young adults, according to Butterworth. The organization includes a scientific advisory board of researchers first assembled by Stilwell from universities like Harvard, the University of Southern California, UC Berkeley, UC San Francisco, Oxford and others.

In addition, AIM seeks to empower youth to find their own mental health solutions, so another part of what makes tomorrow’s event so extraordinary is that sharing the stage with top researchers and specialists will be six Monterey County teens who were part of a peer-to-peer research project from the AIM Ideas Lab.

The six representing the high schools of North Salinas, Everett Alvarez, Carmel, Salinas, York and Monterey, joined other student researchers trained by AIM from a total of 14 schools in Monterey and Alameda counties in several months of research. They asked other students about what they think are the biggest mental health challenges for their peer group.

That the teens will present their findings and recommendations alongside professionals “brings tears to my eyes,” says Butterworth, who helped train and coach the teams through the research.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

One finding of the teen researchers: Phone hotlines are at the bottom of the list when it comes to places teens might reach out to in a crisis, something adult policy makers, including the California Legislature, have made a high priority in the past with funding. Friends, parents and other trusted adults are at the top.

Butterworth says AIM is working on a possible better plan for helping youth in crisis with a goal to train as many adults in Monterey County in what’s called Mental Health First Aid, specifically focused on teens and young adults. They offer a monthly seven-hour course, two hours online and five hours with a trainer. Those who complete the course earn a certificate. It’s open to anyone interested.

She likens it to the city of Seattle, which boasts the most adults trained in CPR and thereby lowers the risk of people there dying from heart attacks. What if, she asks, Monterey County had the most people trained in youth Mental Health First Aid?

There’s still time to register for tomorrow’s symposium, which takes place from 9am-5pm at the Sunset Center in Carmel (and streaming online). Butterworth says people can also just show up at the door. General admission is $25 for adults; it’s free to students. Find out more at aimymh.org/scientific-symposium.

Read full newsletter here.