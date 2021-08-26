David Schmalz here, thinking about bike lanes, and trying to envision a future where America’s urban centers are more like Copenhagen or Amsterdam, which, in 2019, Wired ranked as the world’s two most bike-friendly cities. (I enthusiastically recommend visiting both of those lovely cities, if you haven’t already—summer is best.)
It’s a subject that’s been top-of-mind for me lately as I’m now covering transportation. It’s a topic I’m passionate about—one that is deeply connected to any hopes humanity has of mitigating the climate crisis, which is going to shape our future for millennia on a spectrum of very bad to worse to unlivable, depending on what we do now.
That’s one reason I’ve been paying close attention to the proposed Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway project, a visionary concept CSU Monterey Bay professors Fred Watson and Scott Waltz hatched in 2013, and which (if completed) would link the Rec Trail from Seaside up through Del Rey Oaks and into Fort Ord, and then up into Marina and back to the Rec Trail.
In all, the loop would be about 28 miles and, among many other benefits, would make for an epic bike ride to do on the regular. It’s an attainable dream I hope will one day be real.
But I digress: What I’d like to talk about today is the separated bike path in the median of North Fremont Street in Monterey, which I first reported on in 2018. Since then I’ve heard endless digs about it from several of my colleagues who’ve labeled it the “bike lane to nowhere.” (I will not name those colleagues, as I don’t want to put them on the record for being on the wrong side of history.)
That being said, I understand the criticism. Currently the bike path, which was mostly funded by a $6.5 million state grant, is a loose end—it doesn’t properly connect to anything.
But it will, hopefully someday soon: The city of Monterey is working on a project, not yet fully funded, to create a one-block linkage from the northern end of the path at Casanova Avenue to where FORTAG will cross Canyon Del Rey, aka Highway 218. As envisioned, the project would include a footbridge over the canyon alongside the west end of North Fremont, off the road.
What happens at the southern terminus of the path, at Casa Verde Way, remains to be seen. The plan is to connect it to downtown Monterey, but where and when remain unknown. One idea is to steer bikes onto Mark Thomas Drive to connect to Sloat Avenue.
I would ask the haters out there to look at the longview. One of the last cover stories I wrote during my last stint at the Weekly before recently returning was a piece about how local agencies are planning to adapt to climate change. Already, planners in the city of Monterey are preparing for the day when rising seas (especially during high tides and king tides) swallow Del Monte Avenue east of Del Monte Beach. It’s not a matter of if at this point, but when.
So when thinking about the North Fremont bike path, I implore Weekly readers to look at the big picture. It’s one piece of a puzzle to make the region less dependent on cars, and one that utilized the grant funding available at the time. There will be other times (and other grants) to complete the puzzle—state grants spread the wealth throughout the state, and bigger projects that require them can only be done piecemeal.
In a conversation yesterday, one of my colleagues who derided the path also mentioned how great the bike lanes are in San Francisco. I know: I lived there from 2009 to 2013 and cycled to work every day it wasn’t raining. For three of those years my commute took me across the entire stretch of Valencia Street through the Mission District, where the lights were timed for bike speeds so you hit green the whole way through. It was glorious, and aptly named the “Green Wave.”
If you build it, they will ride... but we have to build more of it. This being Monterey County, that may take a while. We best get on it.
