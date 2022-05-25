An opportunity for local mural artists in Carmel.

Agata Popęda here, with news of an opportunity for local artists. Carmel Plaza, the main shopping center in downtown Carmel, will soon join the trend and adorn one of its walls with a “a one-of-a-kind” piece of public art—a mural, to be precise.

The contest—which opened for local artists from Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties on May 23, and will end Monday, June 27—is all about capturing the “meaning” of Carmel-by-the-Sea, leaving the whole ocean for invention and imagination. The artists are asked to attempt to express what Carmel means to them. The mural is expected to be roughly 8 feet by 8 feet, and the commissioned artist will receive $1,000.

“The project was first decided on in the fall of 2021,” says Carmel Plaza General Manager Kristin Torrice. “We were walking around identifying opportunities for public art, and we thought that the wall could use character. We wanted to have something fun for the community, something unique.”

The wall is located right off Ocean Avenue at the top of the stairs on the north end of the plaza. It neighbors a Mark Fenwick clothing store and Dutch Door, a doughnut shop that claims it has the freshest doughnuts in the world (a big claim) and therefore requires a couple of minutes of patience from its customers…the perfect amount of time to enjoy a mural.

While the expectations are vague, they are certainly high. “We are looking for something that will capture all the elements of Carmel,” Torrice says. “The unique history of this place, its artistic character, finally—the beach.”

Carmel Plaza is a modern take on the “coastal village” of Carmel, with art and retail and plenty of opportunity for strolling while appreciating original works from both locally known and world-renowned artists. In addition to its nearly 100 art galleries within the one-square mile of downtown, Carmel has at least one mural already—the pink shellfish between Ocean Avenue and 7th Avenue. Surely this mural will be happy to have a fellow-species in the neighborhood.

After an internal review, the top four submissions will be presented to the community who will ultimately vote and choose the winner. “The [winning] project will be decided by the community vote,” Torrice says. The timeline depends on the artist’s availability, but the plan is to have something this year.

“This is for the community and for Carmel Plaza visitors to enjoy so we felt that the final say should belong to the community,” said Jenna Hanson Abramson, who does marketing and PR for Carmel Plaza.

To enter, visit carmelplaza.com/mural. All artists will be asked to submit a simple PDF rendering and written description of their vision for the mural, including what colors and materials are planned. Submissions will be accepted through Monday, June 27.

