An opportunity to immerse yourself in Ukrainian culture and music.

Erik Cushman here, feeling a maelstrom of emotions as I think about the war in Ukraine.

The political barbarism that the Russian military has unleashed on the people of that country makes me feel terribly sad for them. I also feel helpless and guilty that their pain affects me so little. I’m angry that Putin has resorted to military tactics not seen since the 19th century of invading a peaceful neighbor state. I’m frustrated that there is little the West can do to stop the killing of innocent civilians short of escalating the conflict, and I’m afraid that such an escalation might happen in spite of the West’s restraint.

Yesterday, my father-in-law told me that he is headed to Ukraine this coming Saturday for a week. This will be his 78th trip since he and I first met in 1993. Steve Lorenz has long worked in nonprofit international development. His original emphasis was ministry work and he helped found a Christian church and opened a series of orphanages. In the early 2000s the focus of his organization, Missions Development International, shifted to leadership development as well as teaching grassroots capitalism. His group mentored religious and civic leaders and helped Ukrainian locals start a bakery, a couple of construction companies, a small garment factory, an auto body shop and a pharmacy that they used as models to help create a new economy in the emerging free country.

This weekend, Steve is headed to Mukachevo in southwestern Ukraine to connect with colleagues and friends and to coordinate the delivery of food and medicine. He says that there is no commercial distribution system anymore. His group is raising money to buy goods, including phone chargers and battery packs, in addition to staples. They will shop in Slovakia, Poland and Germany where they have trucks and will deliver them to home- and bunker-bound people in the war zones.

The other project MDI is working on right now is online education. They have developed an online curriculum that has been accredited and sanctioned by the education leaders in Ukraine and UNICEF that had 300 students enrolled a year ago. Today it has 11,000 students. MDI is preparing for it to have five times that many in the coming months. The curriculum is for middle school and high school students and specifically geared to emigrants who are in Poland or Georgia or Latvia or Israel or the United States and don’t speak the language of their new surroundings. It should help soften the landing for young people dislocated from their home country and help them complete their education. Like the mentoring, the business education and the food and medicine, this online school is free of charge. Tax deductible donations to MDI’s Ukraine Relief Fund can be made at mdimentors.org/relief.

In the winter of 2014, Steve fled Kiev in the middle of the night as the Maiden Revolution unfolded—that was when the Ukrainian president overruled the parliament’s vote to initiate joining the European Union. He is very familiar with the landscape and the politics, but this will be the first time he has ventured intentionally into harm's way.

I asked him about the most notable changes he’s witnessed in his time visiting Ukraine, and he was quick to reply that it is the emergence and restoration of Ukrainian culture. “Ukraine is an ancient culture, a proud culture and a beautiful culture,” Steve tells me, not for the first time.

Tonight there is another opportunity to be transfixed by that culture, and do good as well. The avant-garde Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha plays the Sunset Center in Carmel. This is an international touring band, classically trained and deeply rooted in Ukrainian folk music. Originally formed as a theater troupe, the band plays traditional instruments and appears onstage in Ukrainian folk costumes, but they have added Asian, African and American stylings into their music mix to create a blend of sound they like to call “ethno chaos.” If you’re reading this before 6:30pm on Monday and are so inclined, there are some tickets still available.

DakhaBrakha goes on stage at 7pm and they, and the Sunset Center, will be taking donations onsite for prorizne.org—the band members’ relief organization of choice.

DakhaBrakha’s message, and my father-in-law’s work, help me feel some other emotions too: a little joy and a hint of optimism.

