An opportunity to learn more about Iran’s groundbreaking women’s rights movement.

Agata Popęda here with an opportunity to learn about the biggest social upheaval in modern Iran since the revolution of 1979. This time, it is all fueled by the courage of women. And while it’s hard to say how long the struggle will continue, or if it will last, gradually more experts in the field agree that we are all looking at the last days of the Islamic Republic of Iran as we knew it.

CSU Monterey Bay is celebrating International Education Week and has invited two keynote speakers to discuss the importance of international education on world peace—with a focused case study on the women's rights movement in Iran. The first speaker is Andrew Loomis, who serves as senior advisor for external relations to the State Department’s Undersecretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs.

The second speaker is local writer Ava Homa, the award-winning author of Daughters of Smoke and Fire, a story of women's resistance in Iran. The novel was described by the UK’s The Independent as: "A blisteringly powerful tale of standing up to terror and oppression...a haunting novel."

Homa is a journalist and activist who lives in Pacific Grove. Her recent writing about the current protests appears in the Forum section of the current edition of the Weekly. Homa is particularly interested in listening since the heroine of the current Iranian revolution is, like Homa, a Kurdish woman, representing not only the fight for women’s rights in Iran, but also that with Persian nationalism. Both are parts of a conservative system of repression in modern Iran, where “morality police” can stop a female citizen for breaking the dress code.

Mahsa Amini was a Kurdish 22-year-old who was visiting Tehran and got arrested for a case of “bad hijab”—her head was not covered properly. Amini died in police custody, starting nationwide protests that bring more and more young people to the streets.

“Jina Amini, known due to government censorship as Mahsa,” Homa writes. “Since then, at least 224 people have died in the unrest against Iran’s ‘morality police,’ according to human rights groups.” Young women engage in acts of civil disobedience, going about as if they are living their lives without hijabs, provoking local police. The government seemingly lost its all credibility to these young rebels—and increasingly their families all over the ethnically diverse Iran. People seemingly lost all fear, and the prevalence of poverty doesn’t help ease widespread frustrations.

"Everyone has heard about the protests in Iran, but nuance is missing,” Homa says, in the third month of the protests. “I'm humbled that Daughters of Smoke and Fire offers literary context and depth into the women-life-freedom movement unfolding in Iran. The keynote is a chance for me to be a bridge, to inspire my audience."

The presentations start at 4pm Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the CSUMB Student Center’s West Lounge (5108 4th Ave., Marina). This is a free hybrid event available for online participation.

-Agata Popęda, staff writer, aga@mcweekly.com

