An opportunity to shape the future of Seaside’s streets—and more.

David Schmalz here, thinking about how if you want to change the world you live in, there’s no better way than to act locally. It may be a cliche, but it’s true. Our local governments help shape the communities we live in, and as local residents, we are uniquely empowered to shape our local governments—they work for us.

It’s on my mind because tonight, from 6:30-8pm at Martin Luther King School of the Arts in Seaside (1713 Broadway Ave.), the city and its consultants will be holding a community outreach meeting to educate residents about the “Broadway Avenue Complete Streets Corridor,” which will span Upper Broadway from Fremont to Gen. Jim Moore boulevards.

“Complete streets” is a term used by both the state and the U.S. Department of Transportation, and per the state’s definition of the term, codified in the Complete Streets Act of 2008 (AB 1358), is a “balanced, multimodal transportation network that meets the needs of all users of streets, roads, and highways, defined to include motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, children, persons with disabilities, seniors, movers of commercial goods, and users of public transportation, in a manner that is suitable to the rural, suburban, or urban context.”

That’s a mouthful. Put more simply, it’s a two-lane street—one each way—where bikes, pedestrians and vehicles can travel along safely, and which also allows cars to park on the curb. Presently, the only existing complete street in Seaside is on Lower Broadway, Seaside’s downtown.

The plan for Upper Broadway’s transformation will include reducing it to one lane of vehicular traffic each way, adding bike lanes and street-side parking, as well as adding seven roundabouts in intersections between Fremont and Gen. Jim Moore. It’s been years in the making, but now, as the more intense planning is set to begin, the city wants residents to understand what’s ahead—and to hear whatever concerns they may have, whether it be a problem intersection, sidewalk, or just their overall thoughts.

The project, funded by $14 million in grants—most of which is from the state but some that came from the Transportation Agency for Monterey County—is not expected to be completed until August 2027.

It may be a long wait, but it’s something to look forward to.

For those who don’t live in Seaside, or can’t make the meeting, two presentations will be delivered tonight at the Del Rey Oaks City Council meeting (accessible via Zoom) that promise to be quite interesting, and speak to important regional topics.

First, at the invitation of Mayor Alison Kerr, Dave Stoldt, general manager for the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District, will deliver a presentation to the council and community about why the Pure Water Monterey project, including its expansion, negates the need for the desal project for the Peninsula for a decade or more. I’ve talked to Stoldt about this over the years, and I can’t deny his argument is compelling. I’ve also seen the slides for the presentation, available on the city’s website, that help drive his point home. One thing I’ve always appreciated about Stoldt, aside from his accessibility, intelligence and candor, is that he always brings receipts.

After that, TAMC and its consultants will deliver a presentation about the aesthetics and amenities of the planned 1.5 mile Del Rey Oaks segment of the Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway, and will show numerous slides of how the trail will look in various places—and trust me, it’s looking nice. I watched a version of the presentation a few weeks ago, and an online survey during the meeting and thereafter (it has since closed), showed three design options: “modern,” “coastal” and “rustic.” Coastal and rustic are neck and neck in the polls, and my understanding is the final design will incorporate a hybrid of the two (I’m team rustic).

Whether or not any of these topics mean anything to you, I encourage you to get involved in your community’s governance in any way you can. Trust me, there are plenty of seats at the table.

