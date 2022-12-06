An unfortunate tale of hateful graffiti—and tips for what to do about it.

Agata Popęda here with an unfortunate tale of hateful graffiti in Monterey. As the many ongoing mural projects in Monterey County attest, utilizing public spaces as canvases for public art can be a beautiful thing. But that’s not what happened in Monterey.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, Kevin Dayton stopped his car at the traffic light at the intersection of Del Monte Boulevard and Alvarado Street in Monterey and saw hateful graffiti on the wall of a building. Written in black paint or marker, it included both racist and anti-Semitic slurs.
“As someone who is involved in projects such as the Salinas Downtown Vibrancy Plan, I understand the need to react, and react fast,” says Dayton, who works as a policy consultant, advising on governmental affairs for entities such as Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce. Dayton hopes that his story will inspire others to report vandalism in their community.
It is hard to describe the content of the graffiti, except that it had no art value. It read as an isolated case of random hate, maybe directed toward lots of people in general, or toward a specific someone—perhaps someone known to or encountered by the vandal. It used the n-word twice, contained a Jewish symbol and called for “death to all associates” of whomever the vandal was mad at. This hateful manifesto was also misogynistic, calling for “pimping out” mothers and daughters of the enemy. The whole thing bore a signature—Captain.
As someone long involved in local public policy, Dayton knew it’s necessary to report offensive graffiti “as you see it,” he says. “Don’t assume someone else will do it because everybody assumes…and if you don’t remove it right away, it gives people ideas that they can get away with it.”
It was Sunday, however, and things rarely happen Sunday. When Dayton got home, he went to the website of the city of Monterey. He found not only a phone number, but also a form anybody can use to submit a similar problem. He submitted the claim, but realized no one will actually work on it on Sunday. To ensure a high sense of urgency, he tweeted out his story, alerting the community and tagging local officials.
“It was 8am the next morning on Monday when they emailed me back,” he says, praising the haste with which Monterey officials acted. “They were quick to respond,” he says. The Code Compliance Department emailed to say they have “temporarily covered up the message and met with the property maintenance man this morning. He will paint over the message today. The police are documenting the case as well for their investigation.”
By the time Dayton passed the intersection on Monday afternoon, the graffiti was gone.
The Monterey Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Lt. Jake Pinkas at (831) 646-3816 or to remain anonymous, call (831) 646-3840.
And should you ever find yourself in a situation similar to Dayton’s, click here or call (831) 646-3914 to report graffiti or vandalism in Monterey.
