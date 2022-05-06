Anything can spark creativity, including other people’s trash.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about what home means to me after speaking with Taylor Paige Prentiss, currently the Monterey Regional Waste Management District’s artist in residence. I associate home with smells, food and weather, three things that evoke my memory. Prentiss, who is a student in the Visual and Public Ar t Department at CSU Monterey Bay, made her installation at MRWMD about the meaning of home—it’s titled “Home: the Things We Carry.”

She used shoes, framed collages, blankets, cardboard and flowers she found at the dump and Last Chance Mercantile—the secondhand store at MRWMD meant to give new life to old stuff—to create her works. The predominant piece in her installation is a textured mannequin, made out of cardboard, coming out of a big suitcase painted with a gradient of colors and decorated with leaves and flowers. “That talks about transportation and the changing of home and what we carry with us, on us—the reminder of home,” Prentiss says.

During her creative process, Prentiss found out that home isn’t what we might think: “I started to discover that home was more of a feeling than an actual place.” She used her own memories and also did surveys, asking Last Chance workers, classmates, and others about their perceptions.

The installation is meant to show viewers what the idea of home means to her, and the workers she spoke with at the Last Chance Mercantile. The artist says when she moved to Monterey County, it wasn’t on her own terms. “I felt very confused and abandoned, and a lot of anger and sadness because I felt like I had lost my home,” she says. She describes a grieving process that she and others go through when they leave or lose a home, whatever the circumstances.

Some of the items Last Chance staffers associated with home were frames and blankets, which Prentiss incorporated into her visual narrative. Many pieces bring in elements of nature, such as flowers and leaves, for more abstract reasons: “I felt most at home when I’m in the mountains and in nature,” the artist says.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

This residency has been around since 2016, a partnership between MRWMD and the CSUMB VPA Department. One of the main goals is to show how people can reuse materials and objects to create something new.

“It embodies the creativity that can be had in materials that have been discarded by other people,” says Zoë Shoats, director of communications at MRWMD. Anyone, she adds, can find materials to transform into art at Last Chance Mercantile.

If you want to experience the different meanings of home that Prestiss gathered along the way, her installation is on display at Last Chance Mercantile until tomorrow, May 7. Maybe while you’re there, you’ll be inspired to shop for your own art supplies, too.

Read full newsletter here.