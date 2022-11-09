Application window now open to fill Dan Albert Jr.’s Monterey City Council seat.

David Schmalz here, happy that, for now at least, it appears American democracy remains intact, at least in most places. That said, I wish this fundamental aspect of this country—that every vote should count, and that everyone eligible can vote—didn’t hang in the balance every election cycle, as now seems the case.

But here we are.

While I reported on the Del Rey Oaks election for the Weekly last night, I was also paying close attention to results across the country, and county, particularly in Monterey, a city I cover. If anyone asked me who would win the mayoral race between Dan Albert Jr. and Tyller Williamson—both city council members—I would have said it’s a toss-up. Albert, son of a former mayor, seemed like the odds-on favorite, but I also know Williamson has done much work going door-to-door, connecting with the community. And I know that matters.

So I wasn’t surprised to see Williamson ahead in the initial and subsequent reporting from County Elections, but it was notable: Monterey’s mayor has historically been an older, white man. Currently, Wiliamson leads with 51.8 percent of the vote; but Albert isn’t far behind with 48.3 percent.

Regardless of the ultimate outcome of that race, Albert’s seat is now officially up for grabs—by running for mayor, he vacated his seat, per the rules in Monterey’s charter. And though Monterey just recently ushered in district-based elections, it did so in a phased approach, with only two districts up for election this year. One was District 1—Williamson’s seat—which will be filled by Kim Barber, who ran unopposed.

The application window to fill Albert’s seat opened at 8am this morning and runs until noon on Nov. 28. Per a statement from the city, the earlier the better. And because Albert’s seat remains at-large, any Monterey resident can apply, though they do need to get 20 signatures from other Monterey residents. But it can’t be either Albert or Williamson, because the city’s charter states: “No former Mayor or Councilmember shall hold any compensated appointive City office or regular City employment until one year after the expiration of the term for which he/she was elected to the Council.”

Election coverage matters Elections matter for the future of our county. But it can be hard to sort the facts from the spin. We have a dedicated team of independent local journalists covering the races in depth so you can make the best choices. This work is possible because our readers support it. At this vital time, please consider supporting our journalism now. LEARN MORE

If the council can’t decide on a candidate by Dec. 19, the new mayor—whoever that may be—will be empowered to appoint the replacement.

Those interested in applying should either email the City Clerk’s office at cityclerk@monterey.org, or call 646-3935.

And that said, whoever applies should expect to put in some work: Monterey City Council meets more than any local city, and serving on it is essentially a part-time job that is mostly unpaid. But a healthy democracy requires participation, so I hope there is no shortage of applicants.

Read full newsletter here.