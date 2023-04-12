Art can provide a powerful way to learn about politics, history and culture.

Sara Rubin here, savoring the last few pages of a heartbreaking novel. Daughters of Smoke and Fire, the debut book by local author Ava Homa, is a page-turner with fast-moving chapters that travel breezily from childhood through adolescence to adulthood, but I find myself reluctant to reach the end, fearing that it will end in tragedy. Actually I know it will end with some degree of tragedy (not to mention the loss already suffered), because it is based on reality, and the reality for some 40 million Kurdish people is that they are left stateless, suspended in a region split up among borders of Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Syria.

I knew in a general sense that Kurds in each of these places have faced genocidal violence and cultural suppression, but it was only through reading the novel that I began to understand what that means. This is not something that happened a long time ago—it is happening today to real people, including Homa. As she told Weekly staff writer Agata Popęda, simply “being alive was a victory.”

Homa’s success is remarkable for that reason alone, but she is also the first Kurdish woman to publish a novel written in English, and an award-winning novel at that. She grew up in Iran, earned a master’s degree in English in Tehran, then left for Canada to earn another master’s, this one in creative writing. She continues to live in exile, now in Monterey County. (She speaks tonight at 7pm at a free event in Sunset Center’s Carpenter Hall about her book.)

I told Homa that her book has taught me more than I ever knew about Kurdish identity and statelessness under repressive governments. (Kurdish activists in the book are degraded and dismissed, even by Persian Iranian progressive activists.)

That I feel like I am learning about culture is by design. “Every little incident that's mentioned there (a report on TV or radio, a protest, the morality police, the details of prison, etc.) are historically accurate and meticulously researched,” Homa says.

I was a little embarrassed to admit to her how much I’d learned from a work of fiction—material that felt like it perhaps should’ve come to me through school or a history book—but I think art can be an extraordinary teacher. Film, visual art, novels, poetry—all can strike a chord that makes facts into more than facts. It makes them into a story. I was a little less embarrassed about this after Homa agreed: “I learn and most importantly open my heart to new cultures through their art and literature,” she says. “It's a powerful way of connecting to other nationalities.”

What pieces of art or literature have you found educational? I’d love to learn.