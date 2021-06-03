Sara Rubin here, thinking about how much we can learn from art. And not just in a theoretical or emotional way of learning, but concrete facts and stuff that sticks, thanks to having emotional bones. I first learned about the basic hydrology of the Salinas River, for instance, from reading East of Eden by John Steinbeck. I’m now learning about the human toll of the Great Famine in China, spurred by Mao’s “Great Leap Forward” from 1958-61, thanks to the novel The Four Books by Yan Lianke. The book has never been published in mainland China, and remains largely inaccessible to readers whose history it is about.
To local artist Jerry Takigawa, the fact that books or other art is ever banned proves an important point: that artwork has the ability to change things. “I think artwork has always been able to change things,” he says. “It has its own ability to get into people’s minds through their hearts. That’s why a lot of times art is banned—because it can be powerful in getting people to feel something, and god knows we need to feel something these days.”
Takigawa and the other artists whose work is featured in a group show opening tomorrow, June 4, are all banking on that ability of art to get people to feel things and see things in a new way. The show, titled Becoming (in)Visible: Countering Asian Hate, features artwork by Lucien Kubo, Joe Aki Ouye, Karen Nagano, Lisa Solomon, Monica Tie, Belle Yang and Takigawa. Their work comes in different formats and styles, expressing different messages—but they all return to the theme of visibility and invisibility at a moment anti-Asian hate crimes and instances of bias are soaring.
The show, organized by the Carl Cherry Center (which hosts the exhibit) and Celadon Arts, aims to address this tension, with history and facts and, yes, feeling. I’m enthusiastic about the opportunities to again see artwork live; screens just don’t do justice to visuals, the same way for me, reading news articles on my phone is not equivalent to a print newspaper. (Yep, those books I’ve been reading throughout the pandemic are the old-fashioned paper version.)
Maybe it’s naive to think that through art we can begin to address something as overwhelming a challenge as racism, but visibility is a good start. As Takigawa says, “In the end, knowing your history helps to make a different future. It’s realizing that we need to embrace and honor our differences, because they’re not that big. Skin color is, pretty much like they say, skin deep. We really are more alike than we are different.”
