As Car Week begins, a reflection on how attrition treats some vintage vehicles better than others.

Dave Faries here, with a warning that you should never raise your hand at a collector car auction unless you really intend to bid.

I did that once. During the Mecum Auction at the Hyatt Regency Hotel & Spa in Monterey a few years ago, I needed to catch the attention of our photographer, who was roaming the floor. I caught myself before I waved too energetically. Fortunately my gestures weren’t noticed, because I don’t have the credit to pay off a Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4—or any Lambo, for that matter.

Certainly I’m aware of the griping. But for those of us who appreciate classics, exotics and race cars, Car Week is like an extended Christmas…only people like me don’t get to keep the gifts. Besides, there are residents who complain bitterly about all kinds of things, including pickleball.

The scope of Car Week is astounding, especially when one imagines the attrition rate of vehicles. When I was a kid, a stoned driver totaled our 1967 Chevy II Nova—quite a feat, considering the amount of steel in that beast.

According to Hagerty, 15 percent of all vehicles disappear from the market every year, lost to collisions or rot or perhaps hidden away, but often scrapped. The numbers for some years and models are worse. Again with Hagerty as the source, 25 percent of vehicles from the 2000 model year that were road-worthy in 2018 have vanished.

And yet there are around 31 million “enthusiast vehicles” on the road, on display or known to be in storage in the U.S. I spoke to New Jersey collector Mitch McCullough for a story slated for next Thursday’s paper, out Aug. 18. He has an Alpine M64 prototype race car he is taking to both the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Three were made. All three survive today. Only five of the 51 1948 Tuckers produced are goners. Of 118 1971 Hemi Cudas built by Plymouth, 80 remain, 65 of these running.

My dream car—or one of them, anyway—is the wild and menacing 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner Superbird. The factory turned out around 1,900 of them, which was more than enough to qualify the winged warrior to run on the NASCAR circuit. At least 1,000 are thought to be in existence.

Chris Bock, the head judge for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, tells me that people tend to hang on to unique rides like the Tucker. On the lawn this year will be a 1956 Ghia Dart, built on a Chrysler chassis. There’s only one and it’s in great condition.

“It’s flamboyant, it’s colorful—that’s so 1950s,” he says.

And it is likely worth quite a bit. But here’s where the usual bell curve numbers we learned in economics class don’t add up when it comes to some cars. Of the almost 560,000 Mustangs that Ford produced in 1965, some sources claim that more than 100,000 remain relatively unscathed (or at least restorable). That figure isn’t certain, but Mustangs of all vintages are plentiful at auction. Despite the ready supply, they bring good money.

Compare that to the 2 million Ford Grenadas that reached the American market during the 1970s. Only 5,000—or 0.0025 percent—are still kicking. In 2013 or so, one sold at Mecum for $5,000. The Grenada was a forgettable car, so it must have been pristine.

It is said by many who observe the enthusiast industry that collectors of vintage cars are drawn either to the cars they grew up with or the cars that for some reason caught their attention, at least for the most part (as a teenager in the auto-dreary ’70s, that’s not the case for me). But clearly some cars that were big sellers back when are unwanted today.

So if and when another generation of collectors emerges, will it be the Tesla that brings the numbers? The monster muscle cars? My guess is all those Kias and Priuses will suffer the Granada’s fate.

I’m going to thoroughly enjoy Car Week and as many of its events as possible. Hope you many enthusiasts out there do, as well. Scroll for the schedule and if you’re more inclined to be dodging Car Week traffic, read about the county’s tracker and click here for updates.

