As promising as revitalization is, change remains tough sledding locally.

David Schmalz here, thinking about how hard it is to revitalize neighborhoods on the Monterey Peninsula, and how long it can take—especially when compared to the Bay Area. Since moving out of San Francisco in 2013 I’m struck by how, every time I return for a visit, certain neighborhoods seem utterly or increasingly transformed. The same can be said for downtown Oakland.

It’s on my mind because in May the Monterey City Council voted to allow City Manager Hans Uslar to enter into an economic incentive agreement with the developers of a proposed 42-room hotel at 2101 N. Fremont Street, currently home to a shuttered restaurant, Caruso’s Corner, and likewise shuttered 18-room motel, Casa Verde Inn.

The Monterey Planning Commission approved the project last October, but that approval was met with threats of litigation from attorneys representing owners of an adjacent apartment building—the main points of contention were parking, noise and building height—and was appealed to the City Council.

Given the threats of litigation, City Council in December elected to push back deciding on the project until further analysis could be done. What city staff ultimately decided—which the council agreed with—was that it was prudent, from a legal perspective, for the developers to conduct an environmental impact report; as originally presented to the Planning Commission and later City Council, staff had recommended what’s known under the California Environmental Quality Act as a mitigated negative declaration, which asserts the project will not have any notable net environmental impacts and therefore doesn’t require a more extensive EIR.

In this case, Monterey Community Development Director Kim Cole says the now-required EIR is expected to cost the developers around $200,000. It will also delay the project from coming before the council more than a year, and won’t come back to the Planning Commission, Cole estimates, until early 2023.

The economic incentive the City Council approved in May as a result of the shifting dynamics calls for reimbursing the developers up to $550,000 total, over the next seven years, from hotel taxes collected by the city.

It’s a model the city has used once in the past—to incentivize the construction of the Clement hotel on Cannery Row in the 2000s—and which also helped revitalize a derelict property. It should also be noted that, under the agreement, the city won’t be providing any funding for the project upfront; rather, it will be reimbursements taken from taxes collected from the hotel, once built.

The hope, Cole says, is that it will be a boost for a commercial district the city has been hoping to revitalize for several years, but nothing yet has taken hold. “We haven’t seen any economic development on North Fremont Street, and we need a project to kick off [that] development,” Cole says.

But this latest delay puts any future revitalization further off. And when it comes to revitalization, speed matters—it creates synergy.

The impacts of the delay are further evidence that change—i.e. development—remains tough sledding locally. Yet it’s also clear that revitalization means change and adaptation. The years ahead won’t, and can’t, be like the past—we can’t preserve the past in amber, whether we like it or not. Change is inevitable, and it can bring some exciting things with it.

