Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here with my heart breaking for the people of Maui and the residents of Lāhainā. By now you will have heard at least the basics—on Tuesday, Aug. 8 a devastating fire ripped through Lāhainā, all but destroying the town. As of Thursday, Aug. 24 there were 115 confirmed deaths, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. And over 1,000 people are still missing.
In the aftermath of this tragedy, many local organizations and business leaders (many of whom are no stranger to fire themselves) are stepping up to help raise money for Maui relief efforts.
One such organization is the Marina-based Pacific Island dance and culture group Nā Haumāna Hula Hālau. Nā Haumāna is teaming up with Seaside’s Palenke Arts to produce a benefit event called Mālama Maui. From noon-5pm on Sunday, Aug. 27, the Martin Luther King Jr. School of the Arts in Seaside will be filled with performers and vendors celebrating the Hawaiian culture and spirit, all while raising money for Maui.
“We knew this was something we had to pause for,”Nā Haumāna Director Louella Sumler says. Within days, the group was able to pull the event together—what started out as three hours of performances grew to five, with around 25 participating vendors. “The lands of Hawaii, that’s where we’re pulling all our blessings from, that’s where our source is,” Sumler says. “And the Hawaiian culture—it’s reciprocal. We can’t keep taking the knowledge and the culture and the resources from that and not give back.”
People who attend the benefit event will have the opportunity to donate directly, plus all participating vendors have pledged 20 percent of their proceeds from the day. Proceeds from the benefit will go to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which has a mission to enhance the cultural, economic, political and community development of Native Hawaiians. Funds will also be sent directly to families that have been displaced and have reached out to Nā Haumāna for assistance. “For us it’s about getting aid there as fast as we can,” Sumler says.
Other local fundraisers includeMaui Mondays at Hula’s Island Grill in Monterey, through which 100 percent of profits on Mondays (through Oct. 28) will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong fund and Maui United Way. Bernardus and Jerome's Carmel Valley Market host a fundraising meal ($40/ticket) tomorrow ( Saturday, Aug. 26), with food, wine and live music. Proceeds from that event will go to the Hawaii Community Foundation, Aloha United Way, Maui Food Bank, Hui No Ke Ola Pono and the Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund.
Carmel High School’s This Club Saves Lives is also organizing a benefit barbecue dinner to raise funds for Maui relief efforts at 5:30pm on Friday, Sept. 8. And Carmel Valley winery Tira Nanza is donating profits from sales of their Malbec rosé to disaster relief efforts.
Of course, this is just the beginning of a long road to recovery for everyone impacted by the Maui fires. Nā Haumāna plans to continue fundraising beyond Sunday’s event. “This is just a way for us to come together and lift the people of Hawaii up,” Sumler says. “For us to be able to say, ‘Hey, everyone here is thinking of you guys, we’re praying for you and we’re sending as much help as we can put together.’”
