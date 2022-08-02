As the school year begins, a new family settles in.

Sara Rubin here, wishing kids throughout Monterey County a good first day of school at the start of the 2022-23 academic year, particularly two newcomers: Hasenat and Khatema, who will start second grade and transitional kindergarten, respectively, at La Mesa Elementary in Monterey tomorrow.

Hasenat and Khatema are sisters, ages 7 and 4, who have a future of learning to look forward to thanks to their family’s evacuation from Kabul, Afghanistan on a U.S. Air Force plane on Aug. 23, 2021, as they watched their country get overtaken by the Taliban. (This spring, Taliban leaders announced that girls could not pursue education beyond a sixth-grade level.)

With their parents, Nazir and Samra, the girls spent nine months in a refugee camp in Abu Dhabi, and then thanks to a group of sponsors in Marina, in May of 2022, they found their way to Monterey County. (The Weekly is not using their last name to protect the family’s safety due to potential Taliban reprisal against relatives back home.) Now they’ve been here for two months, getting oriented and learning the culture. English-language cartoons play on the TV in their living room. Nazir got a job in accounting a couple of weeks ago at Robert Half Inc., and he’s adjusting to being in an entry-level position, instead of a manager. “But for now I am happy—at least I have a job,” he says.

Samra gave birth on July 20 to their youngest daughter, Sadya. While breastfeeding, she is reading up on her driver’s manual so that she can get a license; in Afghanistan, Nazir was teaching her to drive—unusual for a woman—before they fled. “Driving is important,” she says matter-of-factly. “I will learn.”

It’s especially important starting tomorrow, the first day of school. Nazir can drop the girls off on his way to work, but he’s still at his desk when the school day ends. For now, the sponsors will help pick up and shuttle Hasenat and Khatema home at the end of the day. (The four-mile round-trip walk is too much for Samra, especially with a new baby to carry.)

Meanwhile, the family and their sponsors are searching for housing. They’re currently staying in an apartment provided by First Presbyterian Church of Monterey, but that’s short term. “My driving is not the big worry,” Samra says. “The house is a big worry.” (To that end, the sponsor circle is looking for any and all leads on housing. If you want to reach out, email dunessponsors@gmail.com. And if you’d like to support the family financially as they continue to get settled, you can donate any amount via Congregation Beth Israel, which is handling donations—just mention “Afghan family” online or on a check.)

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Meanwhile, help keeps coming, sometimes from surprising places. The girls went back-to-school shopping at Target thanks to police officers who donated time and money, taking them around for backpacks, clothes, notebooks. “My little one, she was afraid of cops, and now she wants to be a cop,” Samra says with a smile—she wanted her children to learn that it’s different in America and that they can trust police here.

Hasenat and Khatema are beyond excited to start school. Hasenat tells me she is especially excited about math. Their English is good and getting better, but they know they have some catching up to do. Mostly, they are eager to make friends.

They’re also loving their baby sister, who was born 12 days ago at Natividad in Salinas. Sadya is an American citizen, and like her big sisters, has her entire future to look forward to—including the ability to pursue an education.

Read full newsletter here.