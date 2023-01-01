 Skip to main content
As we begin a new year, join us in taking a look back at 2022 in news.

Collage of 2022 News Photos

Among the stories that caught our attention in 2022 (clockwise from top right): Monterey City Council approved a development on a vacant property at 484 Cannery Row in 2004, but it remains undeveloped—and its ownership remains in dispute; Monterey Mayor Tyller Williamson was elected on Nov. 8; and Monterey Bay F.C.’s inaugural season kicked off in March.

 Daniel Dreifuss

Sara Rubin here, taking a moment as we charge forward into 2023 to reflect on the year gone by. Sometimes life moves so fast events that happened a year ago can feel like they happened an eternity ago. 

Time has not, in fact, sped up, even if it feels that way sometimes. Is it us getting older? Or is it that the pace of life, when we are plugged in all the time to a device, offers fewer invitations to pause and think? A weekly print newspaper feels like a luxury of time these days, something to read that isn’t out of date by the time it comes off the press (even though it’s true you can find all of the Monterey County Weekly’s print stories online, too).

As another year begins, we decided to take a more deliberate pause, and to look back at 2022, when so much happened even as our attention moved on. The result is the cover story in the Dec. 29 edition of the Weekly, revisiting important events that we covered. Some are highlights, some are tragedies, but all capture something significant about the year in Monterey County, whether a visiting personality or a person we lost, a significant opening or a significant closing.

Of course this is just a partial list, and in classic warp-speed fashion, we were already critiquing it in a discussion in our newsroom before this issue was even off the printing press. Capturing a year’s worth of stories—in news, arts and culture, food and drink—feels a little bit like trying to stop time. Still, we appreciate the reflective moment, and invite you to join us in a look back at 2022 as we begin a new year today. Happy 2023.

Sara Rubin loves long public meetings, red pens and reading (on newsprint). She has been editor of the Monterey County Weekly since 2016, and has been on staff since 2010.

