Pam Marino here, reflecting today on how the long-term health of all Monterey County residents is about to improve thanks to thousands who will soon get better access to health care insurance and services.
That’s because last week Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 133 into law, which among a significant list of other ambitious goals, will expand Medi-Cal coverage to low-income Californians age 50 and up regardless of immigration status. Statewide that’s approximately 235,000 residents who will now be eligible for health care.
There are at least several thousand older adults in the county who for the first time will be able to sign up for Medi-Cal and access care through the Central California Alliance for Health. (That’s the Medi-Cal provider in Monterey, Santa Cruz and Merced counties.)
Not only will they have access to preventative care—an important need in a county with high rates of diabetes and heart disease—they’ll also be able to receive long-term care and in-home supportive services.
Monterey County’s representative to the Alliance, Board of Supervisors Chair Wendy Root Askew, says the nonprofit is ready to accept those new people who qualify into the fold and that’s a good thing for the county.
“We do know that Monterey County has one of highest rates of uninsured residents and with the pandemic it's become clear to everyone that our health relies on the health of those around us,” Root Askew says. “The benefit of expanding health access is it’s not only benefiting those who are gaining access, it's helping all of us.”
In that vein, on July 1, the county expanded its Esperanza Care program for low-income adults aged 26 and up from 3,500 residents to 4,500, using a $500,000 increase approved by the board in the 2021-22 budget. The health care program now totals $2.5 million annually providing direct medical services to those who qualify. It’s part of the county’s ongoing commitment to provide health care to those who need it regardless of their ability to pay, Root Askew says.
Under AB 133 it’s not just older adults who benefit—undocumented families will see an expansion of the Medi-Cal postpartum care period from 60 days to 12 months without requiring a mental health diagnosis.
The bill also creates a prevention-focused behavioral health system in which all Californians age 25 and younger may be supported and screened for emerging and existing behavioral health needs and creates a portal to connect young people to telehealth visits.
Finally, as part of Newsom’s “California Comeback Plan” and a $12 billion package to address homelessness, AB 133 also creates more opportunities to provide services and housing to those without homes who also struggle with serious behavioral health issues. That includes $2.2 billion in competitive grants for local governments to purchase real estate and build or rehabilitate housing, or invest in mobile services.
It’s a bit of good news in the midst of the ongoing health crisis that is the Covid-19 pandemic that more of our neighbors will be able to improve their overall health, and in turn improve the health of all of us.
