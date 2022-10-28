At Borchard Farms, growing pumpkins is a long-running passion project.

Sara Rubin here, getting hyped for Halloween. It’s one of my favorite holidays—candy, costumes, spooky stories, decorations and all-ages fun are just a solid combination. There are cute trick-or-treating events for kids, there are (arguably legitimately haunted) haunted houses for adults and my neighbor has an epic LED-illuminated ghost in his front yard that scares me every time I walk by at night. It’s a secular holiday that coincides with spiritual traditions that understand this time as one that brings the living closer to the dead, which adds to the aura.

Besides all of the Halloween antics, there is also a seasonal shift to celebrate, and perhaps no single thing better embodies that than pumpkins. These festive, colorful squashes hold up well as decorations, and when they start to turn soft, you can make them into a pie.

But I’m getting ahead of myself: There’s still time to pick a pumpkin before Halloween on Monday, and Borchard Farms in Salinas has made that into a family tradition. Borchard is a commercial farming operation, and General Manager Mark Borchard mostly oversees the growing of things like lettuce and Brussels sprouts on 600 acres (his day job), but seasonally he helps hype up an obsession his dad, Tom Borchard, has with cool pumpkins and gourds. Tom has been growing pumpkins for 50 years, and opening up the farm to the public for pumpkin picking and Halloween-themed fun (like a five-acre corn maze) for 40 of those years. (The farm, at 142 Rodgers Road just outside of Salinas, is open for pumpkin-picking 11am-8pm daily until Halloween, Oct. 31.)

This is all a fun side gig for Borchard Farms, with 36 acres devoted to 61 varieties of pumpkins and gourds. About half of the pumpkins are giant pumpkins, which is what Borchard became really famous for. “My dad is always trying to grow the biggest pumpkin,” Mark says.

That’s pretty much an impossible task in the Salinas Valley, where the cool weather and low evening temperatures make great conditions for crops like lettuce and Brussels sprouts—but are less ideal for giant pumpkins. “Places with warmer temperatures and sunnier conditions have an advantage,” Borchard says. But that didn’t stop his dad from hosting an annual pumpkin weigh-off competition for 21 years, with pumpkin growers from all over trucking their giant squashes in seeking victory. Sometimes local pumpkins have approached 1,000 pounds, but that pales in comparison to the record, which Borchard says is closer to 2,500—grown, obviously, in a warmer, sunnier clime.

Besides super-sized pumpkins, there are all sorts of unusual colors and shapes of seasonal bounty at Borchard Farms. “My dad loves growing bizarre things,” Mark says.

’Tis the spirit of the season. Happy pumpkin picking.

