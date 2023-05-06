As usual, this week’s issue of the Weekly is packed with insightful, informative stories about news, culture and current events all across Monterey County. But there’s one story that, for me, sticks out in both its gravity and the quality of its reportage.

Rey Mashayekhi here with a shoutout to my colleague Pam Marino’s must-read piece about the Defense Language Institute at the Presidio of Monterey—and the alarming number of people at the institution who have taken, or attempted to take, their own lives.

While the heightened suicide-related incidents among military students at DLI—as well as military personnel at large—has been well-documented, Marino notes a startling uptick in suicides among DLI instructors last year. Three of the Presidio institute’s instructors took their own lives in 2022, with another at a DLI satellite campus attempting to do so.

As the story points out, that is a startling suicide rate for a community of DLI’s size, prompting serious questions about what could be causing people such distress at the institute. Yet current and former DLI colleagues told Marino that they’re not surprised; they describe a high-pressure, “toxic” work environment—one where instructors, many of whom are from other countries, live in fear of losing their employment contracts if they speak up about workplace issues or receive negative evaluations.

That’s evident in the fact that most of Marino’s DLI sources asked not to be identified due to fear of retaliation. And just as disturbing as the suicides themselves is how people described the institute’s response to the incidents—with references to the matter “aggressively suppressed” by supervisors, according to one person. “We now understand pretty explicitly that they don’t care about our problems,” the person said.

DLI leadership attempted to discard that sentiment as “ridiculous.” But the facts make it clear that the institute needs to address a culture that is driving its people to such self-destructive lengths, and must overhaul its response to provide its community with significantly more support and, yes, empathy.

I hope you find Marino’s piece as enlightening as it is unnerving, and hope you enjoy the rest of this week’s issue, as well.