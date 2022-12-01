At Graniterock, a transformation from mine to solar farm.

Sara Rubin here, thinking back to the spring of 2021, when I took a tour of Graniterock’s North Monterey County mine. It was remarkable for its sheer scale—and I wasn’t even there to see the active quarry, but a 20-acre field that looked like a moonscape. Dusty and gray, back in March of 2021, the field was being graded. For years, it had been the place where Graniterock spread material—known as “overburden,” literally the material over the desirable rock below—that was in the way of underground granite. The overburden was siphoned up from the quarry along a giant conveyor belt, then spread out.

The grading process underway was the first step in what became a nearly two-year process to install a 15,000-panel solar farm. Tomorrow, Dec. 2, Graniterock officials will gather to cut the ribbon on this 5.3-megawatt solar farm. Combined with an existing 1-megawatt solar installation, the mining company will be able to generate 65 percent of its energy needs from the sun.

It’s not just mining company executives who will be there tomorrow to celebrate. There will also be environmental activists. And that’s what makes this particular solar project so remarkable: It reflects a partnership between Graniterock and the environmental activist community of Aromas—entities that in classical thinking might be viewed as antagonists.

Instead, it’s the success story of what can happen at the local level when grassroots activists ask big, corporate players to think outside the box, and those corporate players express an interest in doing better.

The idea for the project emerged because local residents formed a group called the Aromas Progressive Action League in 2016. Among their goals, they set an ambitious target to make Aromas a net-zero community. One of APAL’s cofounders, Seth Capron, approached Graniterock’s quarry manager at the annual Aromas Day celebration in 2017 to ask how the mine might help towards that target. And instead of telling Capron to take a hike, there was openness and discussion: “It was refreshing to get a positive response,” Capron told me.

It’s the kind of initiative that organizers say is critical to solving the climate crisis. Benjamin Eichert is director of Let’s Green CA!, an initiative of Santa Cruz-based nonprofit The Romero Institute. The Graniterock solar farm is exactly the type of regional-scale effort he says is all too often missing from the climate crisis discussion.

“You can put solar on your own house, but community-wide solutions are distinct from individual actions,” Eichert says. “This is a neglected space in the climate movement.

“[There's this idea that] I can purchase an electric vehicle and put solar panels on my home, and the rest is up to the state and federal government. But actually there is a whole lot we can do,” he says. “Our vision is not one house at a time, not one person at a time, but a community."

That becomes especially important because it makes change at a bigger scale than individual action: "You could get every homeowner in Aromas to put solar on their home, and it would still be less than GraniteRock doing this project,” Eichert says. “It would take three times as long, require three times as much organizing effort—and it would be a very important thing, but it would be even less of an energy impact.”

And the model is replicable too: “We would like to see other communities inspired to do this,” Eichert says. “And we would like to see other industrial companies go for this.”

Read full newsletter here.