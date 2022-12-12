At the heart of a debate around solar remuneration is a push-and-pull between social justice and climate justice.

Solar power might not be at the top of locals’ minds right now, given the recent stormy weather. But as I write the sun is peeking through in Seaside, as it usually does, even on cloudy days.
David Schmalz here, and the reason solar power is top of mind for me is that on Dec. 15 the California Public Utilities Commission will consider a restructuring of rate compensation for rooftop solar producers, both residential and commercial.
It’s a complex issue, to put it lightly, and one that pulls in two different directions. On the one hand is the view that, given the catastrophic climate change bearing down on planet Earth, we should do everything we can to incentivize renewable, clean energy. As journalist Elizabeth Kolbert recently wrote in a masterful piece about the climate crisis in The New Yorker: “Ideally, electrify everything.”
On the other hand is the view that rooftop solar producers should not be subsidized by other ratepayers to facilitate that energy reaching the grid—it’s a question of how to bill the cost for the infrastructure that delivers the energy rooftop solar produces.
Currently, many rooftop producers, whether commercial or residential, get paid a retail rate for the power they produce—whether or not it’s needed at the time. In doing so, these producers can effectively zero-out their electricity bills. It’s a perk of having rooftop solar, one that perhaps makes installing it more appealing. But it also means those without solar panels end up being the ones paying for the infrastructure.
The changes before the CPUC, if approved, will significantly reduce the amount of remuneration to prospective rooftop solar producers. Pete Scudder, owner of Scudder Roofing in Marina, says this will amount to about a 75-percent reduction of current incentives. It would take effect April 15.
To Scudder, it flies in the face of everything he thought California was trying to achieve in becoming a leader on climate change. He also emphasizes that there are specific programs to help lower income residents install solar. Scudder says that if these impending changes are approved, he thinks Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “net-zero” targets will be harder to achieve because he fears that those who might be considering rooftop solar might choose not to install it because it doesn’t “pencil out.”
It’s a tricky question: How do you achieve both social justice and climate justice in a market where they pull in different directions? I can’t pretend to know the answer to that, but it’s the heart of the matter the CPUC will be considering on Thursday.
But one thing I do know is, we need more storage. If we’re going to “electrify everything,” as Kolbert writes, we need sources to tap power from when the sun goes down.
