Agata Popęda here, reflecting on the dangerous business of reading Jane Smiley, who is probably the most famous literary writer currently living in Monterey County. The danger comes in two forms. First, Smiley is extremely readable and you will want more. And also—there’s so much of her writing to read.

Part of the pleasure of preparing for the interview that I invite you to read today (along with an excerpt from Smiley’s newest book) came from moving between Monterey County Free Libraries branches, looking for Smiley’s novels. Even though I had no time to read them all—16 novels, eight young-adult books, five volumes of nonfiction—there was a great pleasure in taking almost every one of them in my hands and reading at least a few pages. Each came with the best feeling in the whole world—leaving this reality behind and entering another world. Each of Smiley’s books is a different universe, connected by the same clear, bright, at times ironic but never cynical, tone.

Smiley’s readers vary; there are the literary novel fans who have tracked her work since she received a Pulitzer Prize for A Thousand Acres (1991). Then there are people who share her love for horses, followed by young adult readers, for whom she started creating in 2009. Her novel Horse Heaven was short-listed for the Orange Prize in 2002, and her novel Some Luck was long-listed for the 2014 National Book Award. She has written for numerous magazines and newspapers, including The New Yorker, the New York Times, Harper’s and The Nation. If you are interested in Smiley as an essayist, check out her newly published collection The Questions that Matter Most: Reading, Writing, and the Exercise of Freedom (2023). Her most recent novel, A Dangerous Business, was published in 2022 and is based in Monterey.

Despite being very in-demand, Smiley finds time for her local audience, too. She recently visited the Henry Miller Memorial Library for a talk, preceded by a recording of A Big Sur Podcast with Magnus Torén. She also invited the Weekly to her beautiful house in Carmel Valley to talk about books and her love for this corner of the world. That conversation, plus an excerpt from The Questions that Matter Most, makes up this week’s cover story—available on newsstands now.

Have a great Sunday.