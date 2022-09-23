Banned Books Week reminds us we need to fight for a diversity of ideas.

Sara Rubin here, with ideas on my mind—specifically, ideas that can feel like a confrontation. Many of us, in our day-to-day lives exist in a relative bubble. I find that sometimes disagreements among friends are more a matter of who agrees the most. At the same time, the divisions between us might feel deeper than ever. That makes people who stand on the other side of a divide seem far away and hard to understand. The further the distance between us, the harder and harder it gets to hear other—and the harder it gets to begin to find common ground, to let our ideas evolve, to learn.

All of this feels especially pertinent at the moment because it is Banned Books Week, something we observed with an opinion piece in this week’s print edition of the Weekly. In his piece, Mickey Huff—who is the director of Project Censored and president of the Media Freedom Foundation—argues that we cannot resolve the divisiveness by banning or “canceling” ideas.

There is explicit and grievous censorship happening across the county today. As Huff writes, “the past year has brought a staggering increase in book challenges, bans and other attacks on the right to read and academic freedom.”

There is data to support that. PEN America’s first-ever Index of School Book Bans, released in April, tallies over 1,145 titles banned by 86 school districts (serving 2,899 schools) in 26 states.

Book banning has a long reputation for squashing ideas and as an authoritarian tactic of controlling the public narrative, but the idea of restricting ideas is becoming disturbingly popular politically. Another PEN America study, titled “America’s Censored Classrooms,” reported a 25-percent increase this year in educational gag orders compared to 2021. Thirty-six states introduced 137 bills, many of them to prohibit educators from teaching about issues of race and gender and sexuality. Florida’s HB 1557, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was signed into law in March and has spurred copycat legislation in at least 20 states.

While censorship legislation overwhelmingly comes from politicians on the right, one important point that Huff makes is that we have also seen plenty of censorship efforts come from the political left in recent years. The idea of canceling ideas, even distasteful ideas, is not conducive to learning, understanding or reconciling. Canceling ideas is a close cousin of banning books that we don’t agree with.

Of course there are exceptions for hate speech, but efforts by the left to insulate the public even from ideas that are hurtful leads us into a bubble. If anything, I think we should each be aiming to expand our bubbles and have more conversations with more people whose ideas differ from our own. That’s the only way to increase trust and, ultimately, make progress as a public.

