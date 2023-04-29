Kyarra Harris here, thankful I was able to get all my work done this week without any internet delays. As a productive night owl, my morning routines consist of waking up, grabbing coffee and heading straight to the computer for the first hour or so. Imagine my surprise on Thursday, April 13 when my email inbox wouldn’t load, and I couldn’t open any work assignments.
That was the case for more than 5,000 other customers living in Seaside and Salinas. For the majority of the day we were without internet, some people reported having problems with their cell phone service as well. The Weekly’s office in Seaside was no exception, where spotty internet and cell conditions and slow service made it difficult to get anything done efficiently.
After service was restored, my colleague David Schmalz looked into the whys of the internet outage, and whether or not officials will be able to prevent another one in the future, for a story in this week’s issue of the Weekly.
After getting a tip about what happened and where, Schmalz went to scope out a property recently converted to a municipal parking lot on Del Monte Boulevard, and located a large ditch covered in gravel next to a work site. Then he started asking questions.
What he discovered was a series of miscommunications that led to major disruptions. The Seaside Public Works Department was converting a vacant lot into a parking lot, to support nearby businesses and housing. During the first week of April, Seaside workers cut a wire above ground on the property that they later discovered provided internet to an adjacent business, American Lock 7 Key. Someone from Comcast came out to the site to address the situation and told the Seaside crew the rest of the site was clear of any underground utilities. With a green light, Seaside crews continued working. But, it turns out there was an underground fiber-optic line that was accidentally cut while the crews were working.
Schmalz says he had never seen anything like this before. Neither had Seaside Public Works Superintendent Dave Fortune, who says Comcast is still investigating the situation. Comcast originally said it would take a couple of hours to fix the issues, but in the end, it took about 12 hours for the internet to be restored.
It’s a reminder of the infrastructure we all rely on all the time that might be out of sight, but that out-of-sight infrastructure is just as critical as things we do see, like roads and utility poles. Sometimes, you don’t realize how often you rely on the internet until you lose it.
