Celia Jiménez here, remembering the look on my niece Vivian’s overjoyed face when she blew out the candles on her birthday cake at her 2nd birthday party. She loved it so much, the first song she sang was Happy Birthday (when her vocabulary wasn’t more than a few words). She also had the cutest ending: a ffffff (the sound of blowing out candles). Vivian’s parents could afford to buy her a birthday cake, but there are many other parents who can’t.
Cake4Kids Monterey is here to change that—making sure kids in the county have a cake to celebrate their birthday. Professional and home bakers volunteer to prepare personalized cakes, cupcakes and other treats for families who can’t afford them.
Despite making those tasty pastries, volunteers don’t have direct contact with the families that request treats, so they don’t get to see children’s reactions firsthand. But Julie Altman, wraparound program director at Kinship Center, a nonprofit child welfare agency, does. It’s her job to deliver the treats to the families. “It makes me feel so lucky to be able to brighten somebody’s day,” she says.
Although a cake doesn't offer much nutritional value, it lifts families up. “It’s just the right thing to add to their day.” Altman has delivered at least six cakes, cupcakes for three graduations and several holiday treats to about 20 families that have received the baked goods with appreciation and smiles on their faces.
She says Kinship Center got an email when Cake4Kids started locally, and they decided to get involved. “We were eager right away to take advantage of the opportunity to make some events for the families we work with a little more special,” she says.
Altman says the bakers go above and beyond, making the cakes and treats look outstanding and helping families to feel special.
I think singing “Happy Birthday” was a milestone in Vivian’s life. Probably because at that moment, on her 2nd birthday, she felt loved. She felt special in the way that children should feel, particularly on their birthdays.
If you would like to contribute or become a volunteer baker, check out Cake4Kids Monterey.
