Broadband access for rural residents is down to the “last mile,” and needs funding to get there.

Good afternoon, everyone, Christopher Neely here, ruminating still on the issue of rural broadband and internet service.

It’s an issue I tackled last week, from the angle of South County leaders in Salinas, Soledad, Gonzales, King City and Greenfield banding together to form a joint powers authority and plump up the weight of their calls to bring “middle mile” broadband infrastructure to the region. You can think of broadband service in a similar way to the country’s highway system. There is a backbone network of high-speed, long distance transmission lines that connects data hubs across the country, similar to the interstate highway system. Branching out from those transmission lines are “middle-mile” networks—think state highways—which can travel dozens or hundreds of miles to connect surrounding regions. The final piece is the “last mile” network, like local routes and roads, that provide internet network access to local communities.

When it comes to rural broadband access, middle-mile infrastructure seems to be the issue that garners the most attention. Existing middle-mile infrastructure ends in Soledad, leaving a gaping service hole that extends south into San Luis Obispo County. Communities in South County can still connect to the internet, but they are limited to either AT&T or Spectrum, two companies that own their own, private broadband infrastructure. A new, publicly funded middle-mile line, an expensive and intensive undertaking, would allow more companies to enter the market, ideally heightening competition, increasing quality/reliability, and reducing prices.

However, there is another dimension to broadband access playing out in North County, where middle-mile already infrastructure exists: keeping service affordable for low-income residents. Even if you have healthy market forces in play, the market prices still may not be low enough for people to afford.

Stephen Blum, an executive member of the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership’s Central Coast Broadband Consortium, says in the world of broadband access, there is “good, fast and cheap service, you just pick any two. The trick is to make it good quality, high-speed and at an affordable price.”

This is an issue seen at the San Jerardo Housing Cooperative just outside Salinas. The middle-mile broadband infrastructure built between Santa Cruz and Soledad that came online in 2017 opened up the potential for reliable and affordable internet in the area. Last fall, the CPUC awarded a grant to Cruzio Internet to install last-mile broadband infrastructure. The build could begin next month. However, the market price for the internet is still too high for the community, so Cruzio, the county, MBEP and its broadband consortium are working to raise $200,000 so residents can have free internet access for five years.

Blum says although middle-mile infrastructure is receiving much attention right now, it’s the last-mile projects that are more challenging, as it deals with individual customers and the dynamics of a given community.

However, the option for reliable, fast, affordable internet for residents in a place like the San Jerardo Housing Cooperative largely cannot exist without publicly-available middle-mile infrastructure. A project between Soledad and San Luis Obispo has been proposed along Hwy 101 under the next phase of the state’s middle-mile broadband plan. Whether that will open up the affordable and reliable internet for South County residents could still depend on the efforts by organizations like Blum’s.

