Business at Seaside’s newest taco spot is already booming.

David Schmalz here, thinking about tacos and about how much joy it brings me when I see a new, affordable, family-owned restaurant open with a buzz that wasn’t even planned—no promotion, not even a banner, just people suddenly showing up.
I’m also thinking about drive-thrus, because the restaurant on my mind is Tacos El Jalisciense, which opened Jan. 21 at 1390 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, in a building that formerly housed a Church’s Chicken and that, indeed, has a drive-thru. In a city with several excellent taquerias, it’s the only one in Seaside that has that distinction.
It’s hard to say whether that’s part of why business has been booming since opening day, but I do know Seaside residents seem to like drive-thrus. By my rough count, aside from El Jaliscience, there are 10 others (not counting Walgreens and a bank or two): McDonald’s, Burger King, Carl’s Jr., Wendy’s, KFC, Jack in the Box, Taco Bell, In-N-Out and two Starbucks.
El Jalisciense owner Moises Llamas-Hernandez isn’t entirely sure why business is booming either, other than that the sign was up well before the restaurant opened. Some local customers have familiarity with it already too because until the end of last July, he had two El Jaliscienses in Salinas. (The first of his restaurants was on Alisal Street—also a drive-thru—and was there for 23 years before its final lease expired July 31. He surmises Starbucks, which now occupies the space, offered to pay more money in rent.)
He was hoping to have the new location in Seaside open sometime in August, but it turned out the hood in the kitchen needed to be replaced. By the time he got one, had it installed and then inspected, five months had passed. Unfortunately, he says, that meant having to let some employees go.
El Jalisciense is one of five taquerías Llamas-Hernandez and his family own—the others are in Salinas, Watsonville, Hanford and Visalia—and he uses recipes he learned from his aunt, who he says has multiple successful taquerias in Redwood City.
“Our main goal is to serve authentic street tacos,” Llamas-Hernandez says. “It’s really hard to find that flavor elsewhere, even in Mexico.”
Both times I’ve been inside El Jalisciense in the past week the place was packed and there was a line around the drive-thru. The tacos I’ve had ($2.50 each)—asada, al pastor and carnitas—were all delicious (asada was my favorite), and the tortillas, which Llamas-Hernandez sources from a tortilleria in Newark (in the Bay Area), are delivered daily and have been carefully chosen. “They have a style that reminds you of Mexico,” Llamas-Hernandez says. “I've tried different ones and it doesn't taste the same.”
I’ve also tried the bacon breakfast burrito which was likewise excellent—if you order a burrito be sure to ask them to give you some sides of their housemade salsa as they don’t automatically pass them out.
It’s been a wild couple of weeks for Llamas-Hernandez—he lives in Gilroy, and he and his wife have been hands-on since the new outpost opened, showing up before anyone else and sometimes not getting home until 2am.
I’ll definitely be rooting for El Jalisciense to keep on booming, and when the taqueria at nearby Mi Tierra reopens sometime this spring, Seaside will be a veritable taco paradise.
