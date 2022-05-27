By expanding its playoffs, baseball has denied fans memories gained from suffering.

Dave Faries here, pondering two moments that are seared into my being and a sport that has surrendered its soul.

October 14, 1985 was the most exhilarating day of my life. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Ozzie Smith—known for his wizardry with the glove, not the bat—stepped to the plate in a game knotted at 2-2, in a National League playoff also locked at two apiece between my St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

I was watching on television from my apartment in Columbia, Missouri where I was in graduate school. The sound was muted so I could hear Jack Buck’s call on KMOX radio.

“Smith corks one into right, down the line,” he said, the tension rising with each word. “This may go.” The pitch in his voice was momentous. “Go crazy folks, go crazy! It’s a home run. And the Cardinals have won the game. By the score of 3 to 2. On a home run by the Wizard.”

Around home plate the Cardinals were bouncing wildly. I joined them from the living room.

It had been a summer of miracles. Before the start of the season, most major sports publications predicted the Cardinals to finish last in their division. The television networks and—from the perspective of St. Louis fans—the major league office headed by Commissioner Pete Ueberroth were unabashed in their desire for teams from New York and LA to reach the postseason. Ueberroth is a Pebble Beach resident and a good guy. He is on the board of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and donates to the community. It’s just the feeling many of us had at the time.

For their fans, the Cardinals are a religion. Dizzy Dean, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Stan “The Man” Musial, Albert Pujols and others are deities. Pete Alexander striking out Tony Lazzeri with the bases full in 1926, Enos Slaughter scoring from first on a single in ’46, third-string catcher Glenn Brummer stealing home in ’82—those are among the passages of our oral history. The 1934 team known as “The Gashouse Gang” is a chapter. The 1985 team was writing another.

But the season was a balloon. The magic of the season, the utter joy of stealing the championship from the major markets in a sport that was about to be consumed by market share had expanded until taut.

The needle struck on Oct. 26, game six of the World Series. A horrendous call by first base umpire Don Denkinger. I once applied to teach at a college but withdrew my resume when I learned Denkinger was a graduate.

Baseball’s long season should inflict lasting emotion. On any day, any team can beat any other. Over a schedule that stretches through spring, summer and fall, through injuries and flukes and streaks, the best teams emerge on top. And that is unlikely to be your team.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Gratification for a true fan is not instant. The Chicago Cubs won a World Series in 1908. They went to the series and lost in 1945. For the next 70 years, nothing. Yet their fans built on this. One day, it would happen. My dad grew up with the woeful St. Louis Browns, but he got to experience the team’s only World Series appearance in its 52-year history. The New York Mets were so awful when they debuted in 1962 that one doubter scoffed they had the same chance of ever winning the series as man landing on the moon. Guess what?

Dry spells define a fan, because when the moment comes it marks your life. You reminisce about the highs, you rue the lows, you celebrate the names of the past. You carry them forever.

But the motivation of the team owners and the league officials tends toward instant gratification. Casual fans and semi-interested people are more likely to watch playoff games than tune in to a battle between teams going nowhere.

From 1901 to 1968, the top team in the American and National leagues faced each other in the World Series—except for one year, when the New York Giants refused to take part. Expansion forced the leagues to form two divisions, the winners of which met in a playoff to decide which would head to the series. For the first time in the game’s history, the best team might not reach the series, but it was a reasonable decision given the number of teams in each league had risen from eight to 12.

I went cold turkey on major league baseball in the early 1990s, when they announced a new structure for league play and the postseason: Three divisions in each league, with a wild card added to the playoffs, as well as another round. In other words, a team that finished second after the long season would play for a shot at the series.

More teams, more television revenue. Now, I understand, the commissioner’s office and the owners are drooling over a 12- to 14-team playoff and multiple rounds. What would be the point of the cherished long season? How would lifelong memories be forged when your team is likely to play postseason ball almost every year?

Yeah, I’m a purist. Some people happily traded a diluted season for an expanded postseason. But not me—except for the occasions when I wrote stories about ballpark food, I have not attended or watched on television a major league game since.

Fortunately, there’s minor league baseball. The Monterey Amberjacks season begins at 6pm this evening, with home games on Saturday and Sunday, as well. Play ball.

Read full newsletter here.