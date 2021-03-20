By focusing on what is within our reach as a community, we can begin to make change.
Good Morning.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about how this year of sheltering-in-place has been a forced exercise in accepting things that I cannot control. The latest chapter is waiting in line for my turn for vaccine eligibility.
It’s been all too easy this past year to dwell on things that feel beyond our control, problems too big to contain. The most obvious example might be the climate crisis. It is easy to feel like there are two courses of action: Urge our world leaders to enact meaningful global treaties, or take steps within our own reach—buy an electric car, install solar panels on our roofs, ride bikes or take the bus instead of drive.
Individual actions do make a difference, but they’re also a convenient way to deflect responsibility from corporations with a bigger carbon footprint. Plus, many of those choices cost money. On the global scale, we’ve also seen that leaders don’t always listen, or even believe that climate change is real.
But there is an in-between, a way of thinking at a local and regional scale about how we can confront the climate crisis. “This is the neglected space in the climate movement,” says Benjamin Eichert, director of Greenpower, an initiative of The Romero Institute, a Santa Cruz-based nonprofit. “But actually there is a whole lot we can do.”
I first spoke to Eichert back in 2018, he was fired up about the formation of what is now Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), a community choice aggregator serving 398,000 customers in five counties. (Back then it was Monterey Bay Community Power, serving 285,000 customers in three counties.) It’s a public agency governed by a public board of directors, with contracts for more than 453 megawatts of carbon-free power, and considering proposals for local energy projects. It’s exactly the type of regional solution with regional control that Eichert has in mind.
Another example is a climate and community success story I wrote about last week. In the rural North County community of Aromas, a group called the Aromas Progressive Action League started meeting in 2016 looking for ways to make a difference in their community, and they set an ambitious goal to become a net-zero community, generating at least as much energy as they consume.
A lot of their progress has happened through individual actions—solar panels on roofs, new electric cars, etc.—but the big new breakthrough is an unlikely partnership with the region’s biggest energy consumer, the mining company Graniterock. Graniterock has broken ground on a 5.3-megawatt project, which will feature 15,000 solar panels on 20 acres. Once complete, the company will generate about 65 percent of its energy needs using solar power.
This is exactly the community-scale sweet spot Eichert has in mind. “You could get every homeowner in Aromas to put solar on their home, and it would still be less than Graniterock doing this project,” he says. “And it would take three times as long and require three times as much organizing effort. It would be a very important thing, but have less of an energy impact.”
Covering local news at the Weekly, this is our sweet spot too: the scale at which we can all have an influence and make a difference. I like to say, you can send a big stack of postcards to your president, and they may or may not make a difference. But you can call your mayor or school board representative and meet for coffee and make your voice heard.
By focusing on what is within our reach as a community, we can begin to make change—even on problems as big as the climate crisis.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
P.S. If you appreciate news coverage at a regional scale, you can support our journalism directly by becoming a Weekly Insider. Thank you to those of you who have already joined; if you haven’t, please consider signing up today.
