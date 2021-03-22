CSU Monterey Bay is as valuable an institution as can be found in the county, with more than 7,500 students pursuing degrees in 25 undergraduate and seven graduate majors. It’s been especially lauded in recent years for its CS-in-3 collaborative program with Hartnell College, in which students who enroll in the program via Hartnell can earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science in only three years and spend less than half the average tuition of a four-year public university.
But like all valuable institutions, CSUMB isn’t without its problems, and one very large problem recently cropped up with the arrest of a former student who, while being evicted from East Campus housing on Feb. 10, was found to be in possession of firearms, high-capacity magazines and parts for manufacturing other weapons, specifically ghost guns, so-called because they can be put together with parts purchased on the internet. They lack serial numbers and are considered untraceable.
He also had a picture of Adolph Hitler and a swastika on the wall, according to CSUMB Police Chief Earl Lawson. In a situation that likely could have been explained better than it was, Lawson says that police can’t find any link between hate groups and the former student, Thomas Shefflette, who is out on bail but facing trial on four felony weapons charges.
Word of the arrest, and what was found, came out slowly, prompting no small measure of frustration among students and faculty, some of whom have said Shefflette had been problematic on campus for years. One former neighbor reached out to say he played Nazi-propoganda films at loud volume all hours of the day and night. Another said he parked his truck, with pro-Trump regalia, on the only entry road to the East Campus housing area, then challenged whoever stole his Trump flag to meet face to face.
The upswell of frustration from students and faculty led President Eduardo Ochoa to hold a campus town hall. He said he was briefed in real time by Lawson as the arrest was taking place but that because there was no immediate threat by Shefflette, it didn’t rise to the level of requiring an immediate warning to the greater campus community. Because of rumors being spread about the arrest and the circumstances surrounding it, Ochoa said he wanted to address it via the town hall meeting, and share what he could.
Lawson, who participated in the meeting, said a community member had raised the issue of racism and whether the suspect had affiliations with hate groups. “We agree that there’s no place for racism on campus. Incredibly poor taste doesn’t constitute a crime,” Lawson said. “There’s no evidence of any intent to do harm to community members…we had no red flags.” Because there was no immediate threat, the campus was not required to provide that immediate warning.
But that has not stopped members of the campus community calling for more information earlier. As one employee said, “Damn, they send us warning emails about coyotes on campus every other week. You’d think they’d tell us about…an assault-rifle selling white supremacist living on our block.”
The town hall meeting lasted just over an hour; a link to the recording was provided to the Weekly after we made a Public Records Act request. After watching it, I’m left thinking that while the school wasn’t legally required to issue a notice to the campus community, doing so would have gone a long way to help build trust. Instead, now, they’re having to rebuild it instead of building upon it.
