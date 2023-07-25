Kyarra Harris here, thinking about the birthday of a young girl who received a beautiful strawberry cake from a volunteer baker through Cake4Kids' Monterey County chapter this morning.
A small celebration was held at Casa de Noche Buena, a shelter for women and families in Seaside, to deliver Cake4Kids’ 1,000th cake. The girl’s father accepted the cake on her behalf, thanking everyone involved for their hard work.
“The cake will bring normalcy to her birthday,” he said.
Cake4Kids is a volunteer organization that invites professional and home bakers to make cakes, then deliver them (for free) to children whose families would otherwise not be able to afford one. The Monterey County chapter is led by Jen Ibarra, who started the organization locally during the height of the pandemic.
“This was super exciting and really rewarding,” Ibarra says of today’s birthday party, also a milestone for the organization. “Our bakers spend their own money to make these cakes, the ingredients and everything. All of those hours have brought us to this point—at least 1,000 kids have benefited.”
The work is selfless. On top of using their own money, the bakers often work without direct contact with the children who are eventual recipients of their sweet creations. They also put in numerous hours to ensure requests are being met.
“It’s hard sometimes, because we usually don’t get to meet the kids, for their privacy,” Ibarra says. “But when we do get feedback it’s pure gold for the bakers. Sometimes we get pictures just for the baker’s eyes or stories from the agencies that deliver the cakes to them.”
Nationwide, Cake4Kids is slated to deliver 14,000 cakes this year, benefitting children all over the country. Ibarra knows the importance of being able to celebrate your own birthday—especially for a child.
“A birthday is just a celebration of being you—you don’t have to do anything to earn that. So it’s important that kids feel that, so they don’t give up hope,” Ibarra says.
The young girl did not have any special requests for her cake, so the baker used her imagination. The pink cake is adorned with strawberries made of icing with green vines surrounding it. I think it’s a perfect touch for a celebration.
