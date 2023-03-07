Cal Am is conspicuously absent as Pure Water Monterey celebrates a milestone.

Good afternoon.
Sara Rubin here, looking at a glass of water on my desk and appreciating all of the technology and infrastructure and people behind the scenes who worked to bring me that water. Specifically, I am thinking about Pure Water Monterey, a high-tech water recycling system at Monterey One Water in Marina, that uses a four-step process to treat wastewater—the same stuff that goes out the drains of our showers and gets flushed down our toilets. The four-step process includes ozone pre-treatment, membrane filtration, reverse osmosis and oxidation with UV light and hydrogen peroxide. Like I said—to all of you working to build this stuff and get me my glass of water, thank you.
After that process, the treated water is then injected underground into the Seaside Basin. On Saturday, March 4, the system reached 10,000 acre-feet reinjected, a milestone.
This is a project that loves milestones, because it’s the kind of successful infrastructure project and smart technology that transforms waste into something useful. Back in 2019, I remember attending a ribbon-cutting for the project, and drinking water straight out of the system. (In reality, to meet safe drinking water standards, it doesn't come straight to our taps—it first goes back underground.)
Yesterday, I was back in the same place for a stop on a press tour by U.S. Department of Interior Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo. She came to Monterey after a stop in Utah, part of visiting drought-resilient infrastructure projects throughout the West that utilize funds from the federal infrastructure deal. The resulting bill allocated $8.3 billion, through the Bureau of Reclamation, to expand water projects.
Some of those dollars ($10.3 million, to be precise) are allocated to expand Pure Water Monterey. Currently, the system can produce 3,500 acre-feet per year; with the approved expansion, it can produce an additional 2,250 acre-feet per year. M1W General Manager Paul Sciuto said yesterday that means the Monterey Peninsula region gets more of its water from recycled wastewater than anywhere else in the world. “It’s a testament to everyone in this room that we are making this community drought-resilient,” Sciuto said.
I couldn’t help but notice, however, who was not in the room. There were federal officials (Trujillo and U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel), state officials (State Water Board ChairE. Joaquin Esquivel) and local officials (Sciuto; Marina Coast Water District General Manager Rem Scherzinger and Chair Tom Moore; Monterey Peninsula Water Management District General Manager Dave Stoldt). There was, however, nobody from the water utility California American Water.
Cal Am, the purveyor of water to the district that receives recycled water via Pure Water Monterey, was part of the party back in 2019. Pure Water Monterey was (and is) envisioned as part of the solution to getting out from under a state cease-and-desist order to stop over-pumping the Carmel River.
But the expansion of Pure Water Monterey has become a thorny sticking point. Before it can secure construction loans—and cash in on grant’s like the Bureau of Reclamation’s $10.3 million—M1W needs an agreement with someone who will buy the water. That was supposed to come in the form of a water purchase agreement, negotiated over months with Cal Am. But after the California Public Utilities Commission approved a water purchase agreement back in December, Cal Am backed out, saying the company wanted more money reimbursed from ratepayers. (The logic, the thinking goes, is that without an expanded recycled water supply, there is a greater sense of urgency for Cal Am’s preferred water supply, a desalination plant. Cal Am spokesperson Josh Stratton claims the company’s support for expanding Pure Water Monterey remains, despite the company’s refusal to sign the agreement: “We support it, which is why we advanced significant funds towards its success.”)
Cal Am filed a petition with the CPUC for a rehearing; proponents of the project are meanwhile asking the CPUC to compel Cal Am to sign the agreement. Everyone is still waiting for a timeline from the CPUC.
“This is a great example of how this funding is benefitting these communities now, and today,” Trujillo said yesterday.
She didn’t know everything remains in a holding pattern due to a local political conflict—she is on tour around the West to promote a bipartisan bill that marks uncommon agreement between factions. Locally, we can’t even agree on water technology that works, and that we desperately need.
