Cal Am’s long embattled desalination plant proposed in Marina is very much a live wire.

Christopher Neely here to tell you that California American Water’s long embattled desalination plant proposed in Marina is very much a live wire, and the company is hosting a public engagement meeting tonight at 6pm at CSU Monterey Bay to answer questions and provide updates.

The desalination plant is the crux of a larger, $329 million Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project that has been crawling along for the last decade. The proposed desal plant promises to add 6,250 acre-feet of water per year (roughly 6.4 million gallons of water per day) to the Peninsula’s water portfolio.

Although there seems to be growing acknowledgement on the Peninsula that, eventually, desalination might become a necessary tool, Cal Am’s project has been loudly criticized by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District, which oversees water distribution for the area, for being too expensive and, for now, unnecessary. The water district has put their chips behind an expansion of the Pure Water Monterey recycled water project, which awaits a California Public Utilities Commission approval in September before beginning construction. The water district believes PWM, after the expansion, will meet the Peninsula’s water needs for the next 10 to 15 years.

Cal Am remains skeptical of that project. Josh Stratton, Cal Am’s spokesperson, says the company still sees desalination as the only “proven drought-proof and reliable” water resource for the Peninsula—a resource that is growing in priority amid extended drought and the decision by state regulators to cut in half the amount of water Cal Am could legally draw from the Carmel River (a decision that was put into action on Jan. 1, 2022 after the state provided a 26-year runway for Cal Am and local water interests to find a solution).

Earlier this year, Cal Am said they wanted to get the desalination project proposal in front of the California Coastal Commission by the end of the year for approval. As of Aug. 9, Stratton says the desalination project is not on the Coastal Commission’s calendar but they are looking for the right time to move forward. He says tonight’s meeting is meant to address any community concerns with the project. All eyes will be on the Coastal Commission if Cal Am’s desalination project makes it to the body for a vote (the current version of the project was previously turned away due to an incomplete application). The commission in May rejected a $1.4 billion desalination plant proposed by Poseidon Water for Huntington Beach, largely citing environmental concerns around the project’s open ocean intake, which would have pulled water directly from the ocean into the desal facility. Cal Am’s desal project proposed to use 800-foot slant wells that would pull ocean water from underground.

Ahead of tonight’s meeting, Cal Am held a similar meeting on Monday, Aug. 8 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Seaside, which they advertised only though postcards to customers. George Riley, a member of the MPWMD board of the directors, attended and says Cal Am offered no new details on the desalination project, and said it was unclear why the company is choosing to host a public engagement process without any substantive new information.

Riley, who has remained opposed to Cal Am’a desalination project because of the environmental and cost impact, is among those beginning to warm up to regional desalination as a necessary future tool. Recently, he’s been trying to start the conversation with local stakeholders. However, he says there is a lot of politicking to be done with North County and Salinas Valley interests before the idea picks up steam.

“The only way it will work is if everyone is in the game,” Riley says. And plenty of detractors to desal remain, with concerns about everything from energy inefficiency and brine discharge to environmental injustice.

The meeting happens tonight, from 6-8pm, at the Otter Student Union Ballroom on CSUMB’s campus.

