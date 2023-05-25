Dave Faries here, basking in the cool vibes—and sounds—drifting over the traffic on Fremont Boulevard from the fairgrounds through my office window.
I won’t pretend to be hip enough to know much about Atmosphere, The Skints, Shaggy or any of the dozens of bands performing during the four-day event. But I love what Cali Roots—officially the California Roots Music & Arts Festival—brings to the area. It’s a weekend of good feelings, of inclusivity and free spirit. Probably a lot of weed, too. It’s also a remarkable success story.
The event began in 2010 as a one day gathering that leaned on regional talent. Two years later, Cali Roots had gained enough attention to extend the schedule to two days, and then three the next year, with internationally-known performers. It became one of the largest reggae festivals in the world, and the organizers are happy to reach beyond the bounds of genre.
After two years lost to the pandemic, Cali Roots returned in 2022 bigger than ever—four days and some 12,000 fans each day. That’s what begins today at Monterey County Fair & Event Center.
I will note that I am familiar with one of this year’s headline groups.Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most important hip-hop groups ever, takes the stage on Friday at 9:30pm. Back in 2008 I was a food writer in Prague, also playing on an American football team—which is why I was in the gym doing my best to hit the weights one evening.
As I walked into the place, there was a group of very polite men at the counter. “Excuse me, miss,” said one. “Our hotel said we could work out here. Is that OK?” They were checked in and disappeared into the dressing room.
They emerged as a group and as they passed I had a glint of recognition. That’s Ghostface, I realized. That’s Raekwon. That’s Wu-Tang Clan. They went about lifting, kindly spotting for each other—all but Raekwon, who lounged on a bench watching as my friend worked with a trainer, who challenged her repeatedly to do one more rep. When she did, Raekwon applauded her effort. “You go, girl,” he said.
I will also note that it was 8pm and they had a concert that evening. Quite a change from the old rockers who prepared for the stage in less healthy ways.
That is about all that I can say. There is much more from writers who know in this week’s edition of the Weekly.
P.S. In case you want to watch a Cali Roots livestream, organizers reversed course and all four days of the festival will now be streamed.
