Cali Roots gets its groove back.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, starting my morning over coffee with the Common Kings playing through my headphones. I was introduced to this upbeat, Orange County-based reggae band only recently, through the enthusiasm of Weekly freelancer Jacqueline Weixel. The Kings play later this afternoon at the 2022 California Roots Music and Art Festival, and they’re featured in a profile in this week’s paper.
In fact, the entire cover story in this week’s print edition is devoted to Cali Roots—the popular local reggae festival that’s back this weekend after a two-year Covid hiatus. The festival began on Thursday and today, Sunday, is the final day, with headliner acts like Ice Cube, Damian Marley and Sean Paul (there’s a story about what he’s been up to in this week’s paper, too) taking the stage in the evening.
Reading these stories, I’m left imagining the sense of happy relief that organizers, fans and even the performers themselves must be feeling today—this weekend has been a long time coming.
For festival organizer Dan Sheehan, it began in the summer of 2019 when he booked the lineup that festival attendees have been enjoying all weekend. Then came the pandemic and the related stalling of any plans for large-scale events. It feels good to be back at it, Sheehan told me a couple of weeks before the festival. “It will be good for it…to actually happen.”
For fans like Angel Raygoza (who arts and culture writer Agata Popęda spoke with during her quest to understand what makes “the vibe” of Cali Roots so unique) two years without a festival means two years without the kind of community he first experienced at the Monterey Fairgrounds in 2013 and that has kept him coming back since. I’ve been told it’s similar for bands, many of which play together and collaborate and consider Cali Roots a sort of family reunion.
Whether you’ve been partying the weekend away at the festival yourself, or are just hearing about it now, I hope you’ll pick up a paper and learn something new from these stories. In addition to what’s mentioned above, staff writer Christopher Neely wrote a profile of the band Durand Jones & The Indications, who will bring a sound unlike what you might expect to Cali Roots at 1:15pm today, and freelancer Jesse Herwitz took a look at JahMed, the reggae-loving medical group that provides on-site care at the festival.
And if you’d like to tune in to any of what happens today—and hold your very own dance party when the Common Kings take the stage, for example—you can find a livestream on the Cali Roots website.
