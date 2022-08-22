California is rushing toward a deadline to figure out the future of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

Christopher Neely here, watching the tension between the governor and the legislature go nuclear.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who once supported the planned closure of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County, now desperately wants to keep the facility open. Finding that the power of the bully pulpit has fallen short, Newsom quantified his nuclear desires in writing and dollar signs. On Aug. 11, he submitted a proposal to legislators that would send plant owner PG&E a $1.4 billion forgivable loan to keep the plant running until 2035, a decade longer than it's planned closure date of August 2025.

Since starting operation in 1985, the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, California's last nuclear power facility, has been a workhorse for the state. Today, it provides between 8 and 10 percent of total electricity production and 15 percent of carbon-free electricity production for California. However, nuclear disasters throughout history, from Chernobyl to Fukushima, helped generate a poor reputation for nuclear power. In 2016, PG&E agreed to close the nuclear facility, citing, in part, that the cost of transitioning to renewable energy would make continued operation of Diablo Canyon too difficult. In 2018, the California Public Utilities Commissions approved the plan.

However, California's energy reality has since only grown more bleak, with heatwaves regularly thrusting energy demand to new heights, while the realities of climate change beg for a better balance of less carbon and more reliability. Nuclear is suddenly having its She's All That moment. The federal government has even opened up a $6 billion purse to rescue nuclear power facilities across the country, and then extended the application deadline so PG&E could apply for aid for Diablo Canyon.

Despite taking Newsom's heart and swooning the federal government, not everyone is under nuclear or Diablo Canyon's spell. A proposal out of the Assembly last week would nuke Newsom's $1.4 billion nuclear package and instead take that money and invest it into speeding up renewable energy development, new transmission lines and battery storage technology. Even PG&E, which would be the recipient of this $1.4 billion forgivable loan from the state, has remained ambivalent on the proposal to extend Diablo Canyon's life, saying only that it will be ready to act if there is a change in state policy.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

The governor and legislators will have until the end of the legislative session, Aug. 31, to sort this one out. Time is a precious resource in deciding which course to take. In a June 22 meeting of the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee, member Robert Budnitz said that although reversing course and keeping the plant was feasible, that route becomes more difficult the longer it takes to make a decision.

On Aug. 12, State Sen. John Laird, whose district stretches from Santa Cruz down the coast and envelops San Luis Obispo County, told the California Energy Commission that safety and cost were his top two concerns in keeping the facility open. He also brought up, among other issues, concerns surrounding the seismic analysis for the facility, saying any gaps in the analysis need to be filled—the nuclear reactors sit within 700 yards of a fault line. Laird said he also needed to know how an extension of Diablo Canyon would impact plans for offshore wind development in California. (Right now, the area off the Central Coast near Morro Bay is being tapped as an inaugural offshore wind location, in part due to the existing high-voltage transmission lines that would be left behind by a retired Diablo Canyon nuclear plant.)

With the legislative session coming to a close, time is of the essence for Sacramento to figure this out. Do you want to see the state keep Diablo Canyon open? Why? As always, I would love to hear from you.

Read full newsletter here.