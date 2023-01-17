Can Pacific Grove’s diversity task force survive a controversial appointment process?

Pam Marino here, wondering what the future holds for the Pacific Grove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force.
After a productive 15 months in which the five-member task force wrangled with some difficult topics surrounding P.G.’s challenging history on racial issues, its future is potentially in jeopardy after Mayor Bill Peake refused to reappoint three members who asked to return—and instead appointed at least one person who has questioned the task force’s usefulness. (Two of the five DEI members declined to reapply, citing time constraints.)
The sole member who was reappointed was Nadja Mark, a Black woman, who tells me “tokenism” is an appropriate word for Peake’s decision to keep her. She learned about the appointments when the agenda for the next council meeting, which will take place tomorrow night, was published on Friday, Jan. 13.
“I had such a hard time with it,” Mark says. “I felt like my skin color devalued my colleagues' contributions.”
Among those not welcomed back by Peake is Chairperson Tina Rau, who ran for P.G. City Council on Nov. 7, and lost by only 52 votes to Councilmember Debby Beck. I can see a scenario where one could offer an excuse for not reappointing Rau. She retweeted a meme criticizing certain religious groups after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which kicked up some controversy at the start of her campaign.
It’s harder to understand any rationale for why task force member Kim Bui was not reappointed. No disrespect to the other task force members who made significant contributions, but Bui has a flawless record as a respected, highly educated, level-headed public servant, having worked for the city of Monterey for many years. She was the first Vietnamese American in the country appointed as a head librarian when she took over at the Monterey Public Library in 2004. Rau calls Bui not being reappointed a “travesty.”
During her time on the task force Bui wrote the well-researched and eloquent apology for the 1906 burning of the Chinese Fishing Village, as well as other racist acts—including the cultural appropriation of the Feast of Lanterns.
Peake voted in favor of issuing the apology in May 2022, along with the rest of the council, but was in no hurry to personally promote it. He begged off reading it at the Walk of Remembrance on May 11. Councilmember Chaps Poduri served as the official city representative that day.
At that time, with a reelection bid coming up, Peake knew that there were some voters in P.G. who think the DEI Task Force was a bad idea and who lament the end of the Feast of Lanterns. He also knew there was a strong community of Asian Pacific Islander Americans and their allies who wanted the city to issue the apology. So he attempted to appease both sides by voting for the apology but not reading it aloud at the event.
Who did Peake appoint to the DEI Task Force? At least one member, Marie Hunter, who has publicly criticized the task force. In her application she says that “we cannot connect community by pointing fingers at a particular race dominating and suppressing another. That is counterproductive and is insulting to folks that don’t think of themselves as victims but now have been labeled as such.”
Peake did not return multiple requests for comment on his appointments.
The appointments are not set in stone yet—they require a vote by City Council. Sources tell me residents upset by these DEI appointments are planning to show up tomorrow night to push councilmembers to vote against them. The meeting will be held at 6pm, inside council chambers at 300 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, or online. You can find instructions on how to participate via Zoom on the agenda found here.
