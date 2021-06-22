Sara Rubin here, writing from my beloved home, which is owned by a benevolent landlord who hasn’t raised the rent for two years, and whose son and daughter-in-law (my neighbors) manage the place. It’s a great set-up and I love it here, but every few months—usually whenever I have the urge to tear out a piece of shrubbery—I get an urge to look at real estate listings. Could I possibly buy a house (and wantonly tear out nonnative landscaping)?
The answer has always been no, with prices that are out of reach. There are news stories that repeat certain themes—not enough housing, skyrocketing housing prices, not enough new housing supply to meet demand—that are reflected in our own lives. In the past couple of weeks, I’ve reported on two projects that include workforce housing units. One, Rancho Cañada in Carmel Valley, is yet to be approved. The other, The Dunes in Marina, has been sprouting up in the form of new businesses and new neighborhoods, and is on to Phase 2.
For a story in the current print edition of the Weekly, I wrote about Shea Homes’ plan to offer 45 duet units in this next phase as workforce housing. The developer is planning to frontload all of its affordable units and workforce units in phases 1 and 2, and when they get to Phase 3, it will be all market-rate homes. The overall composition of the roughly 1,200 new units they’re building includes about 20 percent affordable, and 5 percent workforce housing.
Those two categories sometimes get muddled together when we talk about housing—they represent the general idea that people who aren’t gazillionaires, or who inherit a big chunk of money, can get in on the housing market. “They’re trying to hit firefighters, police officers, city workers—people who maybe can't afford the market rate, but they can afford this category of home," says Matt Mogensen, Marina’s assistant city manager.
The market rate for Phase 2 of The Dunes remains TBA, but the 45 workforce units will be priced in the $700,000s. That’s a number that made my eyes widen—this is the price range intended to be affordable to a household with one or two working adults, earning a household salary of 120 to 150 percent of the area median income. That means for a household of four, a collective salary of roughly $98,000 to $122,400 enables you to get in on those units. But $700,000 hardly looks within reach. (Mogensen says because interest rates are so low, it is—but if you’re a qualifying earner, do you have enough for a down payment?)
“There is this gap in California that exists between luxury, high-end [housing] and affordable,” Shea Homes VP Don Hofer told me. “We are trying to meet that gap.”
I get that these workforce units, in the $700,000s, fall into that gap. That the gap is so high isn’t Shea Homes’ fault—and it’s not one developer’s problem to solve. (The median home price in Monterey County in April was $840,000, down from $931,000 in March, according to the California Association of Realtors.)
Workforce units account for about 5 percent of The Dunes, and affordable units—available to people earning low or very-low incomes, less than the median area income—account for about 20 percent.
The affordable units will all be rentals, which Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado says is a good thing. “The problem with [for-sale] affordable housing is you lose ground—you get in, and then you go sell it and you’re further behind than when you started.”
Meanwhile, the workforce units will be for sale—and not deed-restricted, so the buyers who get in won’t have that problem of getting further behind. But that creates a different sort of problem: “It’s a windfall to one person, but not the community,” Delgado says.
Overall, more housing is good news for a region that needs more housing. And the project translates to more revenue (in the form of property taxes, sales taxes and hotel taxes) for Marina, even if the average Marina resident can’t afford to buy one of these new houses.
But as Delgado puts it, “These homes are not for Marina. They’re for the Monterey Bay area, they’re for California.” They’re for whoever wants them and is lucky enough to be able to afford them.
Shea Homes expects to do its first sales release for Phase 2 homes by the end of June.
