Can Salinas Valley Assemblymember Robert Rivas propel himself to the top of California’s political ranks?

Christopher Neely, watching, with great interest, what one former legislator called a “game of three-dimensional chess with the leadership of California hanging in the balance.”

The chess game is the power struggle unfolding in Sacramento over the claim to the Assembly speakership. The speaker of the Assembly is widely considered the second-most powerful politician in California (behind only the governor). The speaker’s influence over the fate of legislation and the $300 billion-plus budget can alter the direction of California for years to come.

As I report in this week’s cover story, Assemblymember Robert Rivas, the legislator who has represented the Salinas Valley and San Benito County since 2018, tells the Weekly in an exclusive interview that he is confident he will become the Assembly’s next speaker. While past and present legislators tell me that confidence is a crucial element in ascending California’s political ranks, confidence means little without the votes; until there is a vote, this fight is far from settled.

Rivas thought he had the votes in May, and approached sitting Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, with a stack of signed commitment cards from a majority of fellow Assembly Democrats who said they would support Rivas to succeed Rendon. The short of it is that Rendon got angry and refused to work with Rivas—no formal vote was ever taken.

Rivas responded with a widely circulated press release claiming he secured the support to become the next speaker. Assembly Democrats got together for a six-hour meeting where they tried to figure this out. The only result was a vague joint statement with a strained show of diplomacy: Rendon acknowledged that, for now, Rivas had the support to become the next speaker, Rivas acknowledging Rendon should remain speaker through at least August.

As we head into the final stretch of the legislative session, both men are laying claim to the speakership, with a general election coming in November and a speaker vote coming in December.

In reporting this story, I spent a good chunk of time with Rivas and his family, visiting where he grew up and shadowing him in the district. Seeing him operate and picking his brain, two themes emerged pretty quickly. 1.) Rivas is as surprised as anyone that he is in the position to become California’s next Assembly speaker. 2.) The voice of his late grandfather, Servando Flores, influences him greatly, from the way he thinks to the decisions he makes.

Rivas, who was raised in overcrowded farmworker housing on a vineyard in Paicines in San Benito County, describes his grandfather as a “fiercely political” man. He led his fellow farmworkers to unionize with the United Farm Workers of America, working with Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta. Rivas grew up around stories of La Causa and the fight for equality and justice. Throughout his own political life, from the San Benito Board of Supervisors, to the state Assembly and now embroiled in a battle to become the speaker, Rivas relies on the influence of his grandfather.

And this will most assuredly be a battle. The speaker is a position of extraordinary power, and for decades, Los Angeles and Southern California have held tightly onto that power. Of the nine Assembly speakers since 1996, eight have been from Southern California and seven have come from Los Angeles County.

The only outsider during that time to serve as speaker was Cruz Bustamante, a former assemblymember from Fresno who occupied the speakership from 1996-1998. Bustamante tells me that while the speaker holds power, the degree of that power is up to the person and how they leverage it. Bustamante is credited with wielding his power over the budget to strong-arm the University of California to prioritize building UC Merced’s campus. “UC Merced would not have been built with a Los Angeles or San Francisco speaker,” Bustamante tells me.

Leaders in the Salinas Valley tell me they’re excited about the prospect of Rivas becoming speaker, if for no other reason than to get the region’s water issues on the map in Sacramento. However, no one is ready to call this a lock. Former assemblymember, Monterey County supervisor and Salinas City Council member Simón Salinas, who mentored Rivas early in his career, tells me he believes in his old apprentice but that it is a high-risk situation for Rivas and the politics of the region.

“There is potentially going to be a lot of bloodletting here,” Salinas says.

What degree of “bloodletting” will depend much on how badly Rivas and Rendon each desire the speakership, and what they are willing to do between now and that December vote.

