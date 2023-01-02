Can science cure the payback from celebratory benders? Well…

Dave Faries here, just noting the date, Jan. 2. If you’re still draped over the couch whimpering occasionally, you’ve really outdone yourself this time.

Among the rites of the holiday season is that of surviving the inevitable morning after. There’s no need to recount the symptoms of excessive merrymaking. Those who watched countless college bowl games face down, head cocked toward the television just as far as the throbbing reminders would allow, know them well enough.

The science on hangovers and why they occur is pretty solid. As the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism points out—and millions with little scientific background can attest—excessive consumption of alcohol is the proximate cause. Other factors sneak in to contribute to the level and duration of a hangover. Congeners, a term for compounds produced during the fermentation process, are responsible for the larger wallop wielded by dark spirits. One particularly nasty congener—methanol—frequents whiskey and red wine.

Now, I’m not one to practice moderation. I tend to stick to vodka—and home, away from the steering wheel—when pouring more than a few. However, while clear spirits spare you the congeners, they do not guarantee a pain-free wakeup. Scientists say the equation is rather straightforward: the more you drink, the more likely you are to suffer pangs of regret.

Sorry, no miracles to offer here. But I can provide a bit of good news: progress has been made on measures toward the mitigation of symptoms. For example, explains Dr. Trish Sevene, a biologist at CSU Monterey Bay, “There have been studies showing water is not as good as something with electrolytes in it.” The salts in a sports drink allow the body to cling to fluids, which in turn helps mute dehydration. But there’s a catch. “The key is to do it simultaneously.”

In other words, for every drink of alcohol, take one of an appropriate sports drink—or of Sprite.

A 2013 study published by a team of researchers in China found that Sprite gives a boost to an enzyme that rises to meet alcohol and its byproducts. While conventional wisdom suggests that sugary drinks would cause more harm than good, Sevene points out that a little sweetness can fend off hypoglycemia, another potential outcome of overdrinking.

Sevene knows her stuff. She teaches a section on hangovers as part of a course on nutritional science (“I get more questions during that lecture than all semester long,” she says with a laugh). It’s a big subject, involving everything from genetics to body mass, food consumption, the type and quality of alcohol downed in a bender and so much more. Sevene advises that people should pay heed when the body begins to protest against continued consumption. Some of the body’s most common forms of dissent involve close contact with the floor, with porcelain or both; again, no need to go into detail.

“Your body does those things on purpose,” Sevene points out. “Your body is crying ‘no más, no más.’”

The voice of reason—offered too late if you are currently prone.

So a volume of research can explain why hangovers occur and provide reasons why they may vary in intensity. All that effort in labs and libraries readily debunked old undergraduate assurances of the “beer before liquor” sort. And it provides guidance toward softening the blow through steps taken ahead of time.

As far as producing a cure, however, we still owe more to folk remedy than science. And what have we come up with? Pain relievers and a lot of water may not reverse the effects, but can make the hangover a little more tolerable. According to the NIAAA, “hair of the dog”—downing another round—can “temporarily minimize” hangover symptoms. But that’s not really a sustainable solution, when you think about it. Cold showers. Pickled herring. Menudo. Really, how does piling on the misery help?

There are reasons we are behind on a cure. “A hangover is a cluster of symptoms,” Sevene explains. There are issues associated with dehydration. Others result from the enzymes responsible for breaking down alcohol within the body. One of these leaves a byproduct known as acetaldehyde that causes temporary carnage until aldehyde dehydrogenase steps in to calm its temper (see Sprite). “You have to attack a whole suite of symptoms,” she adds.

So if you’re down for the count—still—there’s no solace other than time. Sorry. In this case, prevention is the cure.