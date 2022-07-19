Car Week appears to be back on pre-Covid track according to early reports.

Dave Faries here, feeling sorry I did not hang on to my college car.

At the time it was just a 12-year-old used car, for sale by owner. There was some rust, the purple paint scheme was not ideal and it was becoming difficult to find gas stations pumping leaded fuel. But it ran well and the price was suited to a student budget. So for $300 I purchased a 1970 Dodge Challenger with a 340 cubic inch V8 engine.

On average, ’70 Challengers fetch almost $87,000 at auction today. With the right package—a 426 Hemi, for starters—the hammer price can top $1 million. In 1983, when I started grad school and a gas-guzzling remnant of the muscle car era no longer fit my budget, I ditched it for $500.

So my time as a “collector” did not last long, nor did it end wisely. But I remain a car guy and am counting the days until the beginning of Car Week with great excitement—as are many in Monterey County and on the Peninsula.

The Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted a Car Week information session earlier today. According to Lindsey Stevens, the bureau’s director of marketing communications, already the average hotel occupancy rate for the 10 days of the event sits at 91 percent. Ticket sales for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca are on pace to exceed 2019 levels.

For 2019—the last “normal” year, as if we need reminding—MCCVB pegged visitor spending in Monterey County during Car Week at $67 million. Stevens says the organization expects similar numbers this time around.

“Last year there were still restrictions,” she adds. “This year feels more solid than last year.”

Yes, there are local residents who bemoan the congestion and the concomitant issues that arise. On a few memorable occasions, so-called “side shows”—groups of drivers not associated with official Car Week events—sought to cause disruption. One year they tore through Carmel streets laying rubber. Others have taken over parking spaces, putting their custom vehicles on unauthorized display. Complaints of speeding are common. And “traffic” becomes a woeful dirge.

Some of these issues, however, are everyday realities often applied to Car Week. On my way to the MCCVB roundtable this morning, I was trapped in a train behind a driver chugging along at 45 in a 55 zone. To that person, 60 would appear to be a dangerously accelerated speed. As an aside, a report by the Institute of Transportation Engineers found that “those driving 10 mph slower than the prevailing speed are six times as likely to be involved in an accident” as someone cruising up to 10 mph above the limit—and the findings are consistent with many other studies.

As far as traffic, Highway 1 heading north slows to a crawl every weekday afternoon. Cars bunch up on the way toward Big Sur throughout the year. The tunnel on Lighthouse becomes a slow parade at points during the day, Car Week or not. And let’s not get started on Highway 68, stuck mornings into the Peninsula, evenings toward Salinas and the valley. Tourist season just adds to routine delays.

“There’s traffic every day,” Stevens points out.

And yet in Monterey County, the cities and the visitors bureau take concerns seriously. A few years ago they introduced an interactive map to help locals and visitors alike navigate around Car Week events. In February MCCVB launched a virtual visitors center. Shuttle services will help move crowds to Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. And they have been communicating the “travel responsibly” message on several platforms.

Travel responsibly is a welcome ethic, and hopefully it takes hold. In 2020, as mask mandates became the norm, many visitors to the Peninsula disregarded safety measures, at least according to anecdotal reports at the time. MCCVB’s program encourages guests to follow state and CDC guidelines and goes further, targeting single-use plastics, for example.

“By providing planning tools, it will allow visitors to be smarter and get there easily,” Stevens explains. “There’s no lack of ability to access information.”

Of course, we live in a tourist destination and we know practical advice doesn’t always resonate with visitors, even those well intentioned. That there are real residents can come as a surprise.

What I gathered from today’s information session is that Car Week is back to normal, with some 30 events slated, and that the Reunion will feature the largest selection of winning cars from the 24 Hours of Le Mans ever pulled together on American soil. The 10-day span brings in a load of money through spending and taxes collected, and even many of the disgruntled understand the benefit. Each year, the visitors bureau tries to find additional measures to deal with the inevitable.

There will be crowds and complaints of crowds. And there certainly will be ’70 Challengers up for auction that I can no longer afford. But I will enjoy looking at them.

