Carmel contemplates its Car Week future.

Pam Marino here, admitting that I am not a big car person. They’re basic transportation to me. Yet I have a nephew who absolutely loves cars. As a young child he already knew the makes and models of every car he could see on the road.
He and his brother spent a summer with me when they were teenagers and we wound up going to a lot of car shows. One weekend we traveled to Danville in the East Bay to see the Classic Car Collection at the Blackhawk Museum. I may not have appreciated what was under the hoods of those cars, but even I could appreciate their artistry and beauty.
So I get why Car Week has been such a big draw to the Monterey Peninsula. It appeals to a wide variety of car lovers, from the gearheads to artists and every type of auto enthusiast in between. It has also traditionally appealed to merchants, members of the hospitality industry and local government officials, who have sought after the sales and the taxes that in turn flow into municipal coffers.
The question is, are those sales and taxes worth it when taking into the consideration of Car Week’s costs, like law enforcement and other staff time required to deal with events including speeders and sideshows? What about residents who are bothered by the traffic, as well as those speeders, which often come with loud engines, sometimes late into the night?
Carmel is potentially about to grapple with those types of questions in the coming months. City Administrator Chip Rerig is asking the Carmel City Council at its meeting tomorrow night to allow staff to conduct a community survey about Car Week and its impacts on both businesses and residents.
After no Car Week in 2020 and a scaled down version in 2021—and continued pandemic uncertainty—Rerig wants the city to contemplate the future of the week in a “more holistic manner.” He wants to use the results of the survey to determine what Car Week might look like in the village in 2023 and beyond.
Rerig notes in his report that July and August traditionally result in the highest transient occupancy tax returns but that “nothing exists beyond ‘anecdata’ to indicate that the highest rates of performance during these months are solely attributable to Car Week,” he said. “The pandemic, if nothing else, showed that the peninsula continues to be a travel destination in the summer months.”
Car Week can bring a lot of havoc to the village when it's in full swing. Events require shutting down streets, and sometimes entire sections of town, which causes issues for residents but also businesses that sometimes have to shut down due to lack of parking. Even if there are no events, Carmel fills up with visitors who are attending other events around the Peninsula. In 2019, sideshows were especially troublesome.
Could Carmel be looking at a scaled down version of Car Week in the future? One with no formal events, where the city serves primarily as a lodging and restaurant destination for the week? It’ll be interesting to see where residents and business owners land if a survey is approved.
The council meeting starts at 4:30pm, tomorrow. It’s a hybrid meeting. Proof of vaccination (two shots plus booster) and mask are required to attend in person at City Hall on Monte Verde Street between Ocean and Seventh. To participate online use the Zoom link: https://bit.ly/CarmelCouncilApril2022. The agenda is available at ci.carmel.ca.us/meetings.
What do you think? Should Car Week events be scaled down in Carmel or even other cities? I’m open to hearing your opinions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.