Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about silver linings.
The past 16 months of the pandemic have been overwhelmingly challenging, for individuals, businesses and governance systems. But the difficulty has pushed us to do some things differently—often with positive results. To me, increased outdoor eating and drinking, enlivening the streets of our downtowns with parklets and patios, is one such silver lining. But what will happen to these innovations as we move into a new normal is only just beginning to become clear.
Tomorrow, July 15, Carmel will officially close its wine tasting parklets. The parklets were given 30 days to remain after California’s official reopening, and now must be packed up. Restaurant parklets, meanwhile, are allowed to remain for 90 days past reopening, or September 15.
Owners of the tasting rooms, you might imagine, are not thrilled. There are sort of two main issues that business owners bring up. First, how is this fair? And second, are we actually ready to return to normal in this way?
On the first point, Scott Caraccioli, of Caraccioli Cellars, acutely feels an inequity compared to restaurant rules. He wouldn’t complain if all parklets had to close on the same day, he says. But the different dates “seems arbitrary.” Jim Schultze, the proprietor and winemaker at Windy Oaks, agrees. He says that fellow winemakers with tasting rooms in other places are surprised by Carmel’s move.
It is not, however, a completely arbitrary decision by Carmel City Council (and Caraccioli understands this). Wine tasting rooms are zoned differently from restaurants. “The thinking is that they’re retail only,” Carmel-by-the-Sea Mayor Dave Potter says. Potter says he’d like to move toward allowing wine tasting rooms to operate outdoors in their own private patio space. The argument against parklets—that they use public parking spaces—wouldn’t hold up here. “I’d like to have a council discussion on that,” Potter says.
As for the issue of whether or not we’re ready to return to full indoor wine tasting? That’s more complicated, because it includes questions about public health, public comfort and economic recovery. “I think they’re being a little hasty in having us go back inside right away,” Caraccioli says. Not all guests are comfortable being inside the relatively small space of a tasting room. And with the delta variant out there, Schultze adds, he’s not at all confident that we won’t see another lockdown. Other people (like me) just like outdoor dining. Carmel recently conducted a survey of residents to hear how they feel about parklets, but has yet to release the results.
Then there’s the fact that businesses are still struggling to recover from the economic impacts of the shutdown—“that extra capacity is really important,” Schultze says. Caraccioli points out that, for all these reasons, the state department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has extended emergency allowances for this kind of outdoor drinking through the end of 2021. The misalignment between that and Carmel’s approach, he says, is confusing.
In the end, for Caraccioli at least, it breaks down to a cost-benefit analysis. “I don’t think it costs Carmel very much to let us keep them,” he says. “And the benefit is high.”
