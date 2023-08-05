Celia Jiménez here, thinking about art and technology after reading a story about the Nematic and Daisy Rose Galleries in Carmel, the area’s first NFT gallery. If that’s an acronym that is unfamiliar to you, never fear—in a story in this week’s edition of the Weekly, staff writer Agata Popęda explains simply what non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are, and the vision behind this novel gallery.

I like Popęda’s description of how NFTs change the consumption of art—“Now you can take your Mona Lisa on vacation or have a huge art collection in a small New York or Monterey apartment”—and her description of art ownership as “a thrill similar to owning a star in the sky.”

I asked Popęda what was the most challenging aspect of writing this story. “I have no idea about this new world of new digital art and NFT,” she admits. Still, the story intrigued her: “It's very provocative to open this gallery in Carmel,” Popęda highlights. “Carmel is so conservative in its general attitude and towards arts.” She adds that Craig Rose, one of the gallery founder/owners, told her he went door to door to different galleries in Carmel asking if they would be interested in NFTs; they told him they were not. Instead, he embarked on his own new idea.

I’ve browsed NFT websites including OpenSea, looking at and listening to different types of NFTs including photos, art and music. I’ve even thought about buying some NFTs, but haven’t decided yet. Have any of you jumped on the digital art ownership wagon? I would like to hear about your experience. And I look forward to following how this ambitious new venture fares in Carmel.